Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience.

Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it.

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks.

Bess can list all of the 14 states and said the full hike is no joke.

"Its reputation of being treacherous holds true. It's like Elephant Rocks on steroids," Bess said, referring to the state park in Iron County, Missouri.

The idea of hiking the trail was first introduced to Bess during a high school cross country camp. As he listened to the man who had hiked the trail give his presentation, Bess thought that might be a cool thing to do. But, he realized he would need to do it before he got a real job. Few employers would give a person five months off for such a pilgrimage. Bess' parents showed support by meeting up with him at mile 536 at Atkins, Virginia. His girlfriend, Kali Beussink, met him when the trail led him near New York City.

After he finished the trip, his sister, Ashley, and her husband, Holt, created a video -- a mash up of the highlights of the trip.

This photo collage shows Caleb Bess at the beginning and end of his four-month hike of the Appalachian Trail. Courtesy Caleb Bess

Even though Bess hiked solo, he was rarely alone. He met up with others and for many days, they hiked along together. He referred to them as his "trail family."

One hundred thirty-three days and four pairs of worn-out shoes later, he had accomplished the feat.