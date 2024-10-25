Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident

The Jackson Police Department arrested a Jackson man after he allegedly assaulted a man in a parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Dylan Scott Pena, 20, of Jackson, was arrested on one count of domestic assault in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. According to a probable cause statement, when police responded to the incident, they found the victim with injuries to the face, neck and chest.

The document states the victim told the police the victim, another person and Pena lived in the same place together. The victim said in the document that Pena had been drinking when one of the people started arguing while on the way to the store.

According to the document, the victim told the other person he wasn't going to go into the store since they were arguing.

"A few minutes later Dylan came out of the store. Dylan approached the back door of the vehicle, where [redacted] was sitting and opened it. Dylan started yelling at [redacted] to get out of the car," the document states.