Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident

The Jackson Police Department arrested a Jackson man after he allegedly assaulted a man in a parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dylan Scott Pena, 20, of Jackson, was arrested on one count of domestic assault in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. According to a probable cause statement, when police responded to the incident, they found the victim with injuries to the face, neck and chest.
The document states the victim told the police the victim, another person and Pena lived in the same place together. The victim said in the document that Pena had been drinking when one of the people started arguing while on the way to the store.
According to the document, the victim told the other person he wasn't going to go into the store since they were arguing.
"A few minutes later Dylan came out of the store. Dylan approached the back door of the vehicle, where [redacted] was sitting and opened it. Dylan started yelling at [redacted] to get out of the car," the document states.
The victim told Pena he wasn't getting out of the car then Pena continued to yell at the victim. The document states when the victim tried to push Pena away from him, Pena "grabbed him by the throat" choking him. As the victim tried to push Pena away and get out of the car, Pena allegedly pulled him onto the ground and started hitting the man.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim was able to get away from Pena. When Pena tried to approach the man again, a bystander stepped between the two of them. The document states while the bystander was between the two, Pena reached around the person and hit the victim again pulling him to the ground and hitting him more.
The victim was able to walk to a nearby parking lot to call for emergency services.
According to the document, when the police responded, Pena was described as "irate" while he was allegedly slamming "things" on top of a vehicle.
According to the document, after police viewed surveillance footage of the incident they arrested Pena for domestic assault. Pena is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.
