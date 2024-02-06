All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2017

Jackson man accused of statutory sodomy in elementary-school parking lot

Police said a Jackson man molested a 16-year-old girl in a school parking lot last week. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Courtney T. Little, 44, with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, a felony. The victim's family contacted Jackson police Friday and told officers the assault occurred earlier in the evening, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Jackson police Sgt. Ryan Thieret...

Tyler Graef

Police said a Jackson man molested a 16-year-old girl in a school parking lot last week.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Courtney T. Little, 44, with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, a felony.

The victim's family contacted Jackson police Friday and told officers the assault occurred earlier in the evening, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Jackson police Sgt. Ryan Thieret.

The victim said Little offered to give her a ride to her residence but instead drove to the South Elementary parking lot, where he assaulted her, Thieret wrote.

The victim told police Little gave her $40 and apologized after the assault, according to the statement.

Questioned by police, Little said he'd stopped with the victim in the parking lot to talk but denied assaulting her, according to the statement.

Little's bond was set at $50,000 with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

He also must stay 500 feet from her residence and her place of employment.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
