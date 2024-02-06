Police said a Jackson man molested a 16-year-old girl in a school parking lot last week.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Courtney T. Little, 44, with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, a felony.

The victim's family contacted Jackson police Friday and told officers the assault occurred earlier in the evening, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Jackson police Sgt. Ryan Thieret.

The victim said Little offered to give her a ride to her residence but instead drove to the South Elementary parking lot, where he assaulted her, Thieret wrote.

The victim told police Little gave her $40 and apologized after the assault, according to the statement.