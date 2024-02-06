Jackson 'Ironman' draws inspiration from Down syndrome competitor

By day, Jackson’s Scott Wensler is a mortgage originator with USA Mortgage.

In his off-hours, in addition to his responsibilities as a husband and father of two small boys, he enjoys testing his physical limits.

Saturday, Wensler competed in his first full Ironman contest on Florida’s Gulf Coast — a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle race and a 26.2 mile running marathon at Panama City Beach.

Just viewing that last sentence is enough to make a reader tired.

Wensler, who was injured Friday when one of his feet made rough contact with a cinder block during a practice swim, finished the race in 13 hours, 36 minutes — a time the avid triathlete considered slow for him.

“Please don’t make this article just about me,” said Wensler, 32, who was full of admiration for another competitor.

“I was hurting (during competition) but when I saw Chris Nikic doing it, too, he kept me going,” he added.

Pioneer Special Olympian

Nikic, 21, became the first person in history with Down syndrome to complete a full-distance Ironman triathlon with a time of 16:46:09, despite falling twice off his bicycle.

Ironman rules state a competitor must finish the race in less than 17 hours.

“(Nikic) was going slow but he was doing it,” said Wensler, who contended the Ironman race is “the hardest endurance race on planet Earth.”