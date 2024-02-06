All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 8, 2019

Jackson Homecomers to remain in same location, on same days next year

Despite recent requests by several uptown Jackson merchants to either adjust the hours or location of the city’s annual Homecomers celebration, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen indicated Monday night they are not inclined to make any changes to next year’s Homecomers plans. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
People gather for Homecomers on July 25 on High Street in Jackson.
People gather for Homecomers on July 25 on High Street in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Despite recent requests by several uptown Jackson merchants to either adjust the hours or location of the city’s annual Homecomers celebration, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen indicated Monday night they are not inclined to make any changes to next year’s Homecomers plans.

More than a dozen members of the Jackson American Legion post, which sponsors the street festival each summer, attended the board meeting where the 2020 Homecomers was the first item on the aldermen’s study session agenda.

Several uptown merchants have said they lose business every year because the Homecomers carnival closes sections of Main and High streets south of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, discouraging customers from shopping at their stores during the week.

The merchants have suggested either moving Homecomers activities one block south to keep High Street open or shortening the event to lessen the street closure’s impact on economic activity.

However, it was noted at Monday night’s study session moving the event would require installation of temporary electrical and water lines and shortening it would mean less revenue for the American Legion, which uses Homecomers’ profits to support a variety other organizations and civic activities.

“There’s simply no plan that’s better than leaving it the way it is,” Alderman Paul Sander said. He also suggested the carnival operators should be “more receptive to the ideas of the merchants to possibly help them as well as the legion.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Alderman David Hitt said the merchants should consider adjusting their hours during Homecomers week to take advantage of pedestrian traffic each evening.

“I think if uptown merchants would stay open, they would benefit,” he said, adding merchants “knew Homecomers would be there five days every summer when they put their businesses there.”

Dates for the 2020 Homecomers celebration have not been announced.

Other discussion items

In addition to Homecomers, other subjects discussed, but not voted on, during the aldermen’s Monday night study session included:

  • The potential development of two tracts of land between Bent Creek Golf Course and Jackson’s northern city limits with a proposed ordinance to allow development as long as there is access via dedicated public right of ways to the property.
  • A proposal to renew the health insurance program for Jackson city employees.
  • Bids for reconstruction of Jackson City Park’s Pavilion No. 5, which suffered storm damage in late June.
  • An engineering services proposal for a separate storm sewer system permit program.
  • A report from the Jackson Police Department regarding traffic speed on East Main Street and a police recommendation there be no changes to the street’s posted speed limits.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy