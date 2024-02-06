Jackson Homecomers to remain in same location, on same days next year

Despite recent requests by several uptown Jackson merchants to either adjust the hours or location of the city’s annual Homecomers celebration, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen indicated Monday night they are not inclined to make any changes to next year’s Homecomers plans.

More than a dozen members of the Jackson American Legion post, which sponsors the street festival each summer, attended the board meeting where the 2020 Homecomers was the first item on the aldermen’s study session agenda.

Several uptown merchants have said they lose business every year because the Homecomers carnival closes sections of Main and High streets south of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, discouraging customers from shopping at their stores during the week.

The merchants have suggested either moving Homecomers activities one block south to keep High Street open or shortening the event to lessen the street closure’s impact on economic activity.

However, it was noted at Monday night’s study session moving the event would require installation of temporary electrical and water lines and shortening it would mean less revenue for the American Legion, which uses Homecomers’ profits to support a variety other organizations and civic activities.

“There’s simply no plan that’s better than leaving it the way it is,” Alderman Paul Sander said. He also suggested the carnival operators should be “more receptive to the ideas of the merchants to possibly help them as well as the legion.”