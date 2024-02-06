All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2023

Jackson Homecomers kicksoff Tuesday

Jackson Homecomers — an annual five-day festival featuring food, live entertainment and amusement park rides — launches at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, with an expectation of hot and dry weather through the event's Saturday, July 29, conclusion. Temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid-90s each day, with virtually no chance of rain forecast for Homecomers, which launched in 1908 in celebration of the completion of what is now the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
James Crowden of Jackson's Public Works Department, left, hooks up electricity Monday, July 24, for the Jackson Homecomers stage in front of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Homecomers, an annual nighttime tradition in the county seat city, begins Tuesday, July 25, and runs through Saturday, July 29.
James Crowden of Jackson's Public Works Department, left, hooks up electricity Monday, July 24, for the Jackson Homecomers stage in front of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Homecomers, an annual nighttime tradition in the county seat city, begins Tuesday, July 25, and runs through Saturday, July 29.

Jackson Homecomers — an annual five-day festival featuring food, live entertainment and amusement park rides — launches at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, with an expectation of hot and dry weather through the event's Saturday, July 29, conclusion.

Temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid-90s each day, with virtually no chance of rain forecast for Homecomers, which launched in 1908 in celebration of the completion of what is now the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

"We do like more moderate temperatures since extreme heat keeps people away, but our big worry every year is rain, and if thunder and lighting occur, the carnival will shut down," said Larry Koehler, longtime chairman of Homecomers for event organizer American Legion Post 158, who said a Ferris wheel and a scrambler are among the dozen rides available.

Homecomers is the post's biggest annual fundraiser and a cut is taken from the carnival operator, accounting for the event's largest source of revenue, he added.

"We also make a little bit from our hamburger stand and we donate to our American Legion baseball team," Koehler said.

Three of the five nights of the festival are sponsored with the Cape Girardeau History Center, Montgomery Bank and Jackson Senior Center, responsible for Tuesday through Thursday.

Sponsor donations mainly cover the estimated $400 to $500 cost of nightly entertainment

By long-standing tradition, Homecomers begins Tuesday evening with an address by Mayor Dwain Hahs from a stage on courthouse square.

A street closed sign is set up in front of amusement rides on the intersection of South High Street and West Adams Street on Monday, July 24, in Jackson.
A street closed sign is set up in front of amusement rides on the intersection of South High Street and West Adams Street on Monday, July 24, in Jackson.
A street closed sign is set up in front of amusement rides on the intersection of South High Street and West Adams Street on Monday, July 24, in Jackson.
A street closed sign is set up in front of amusement rides on the intersection of South High Street and West Adams Street on Monday, July 24, in Jackson.Nathan Gladden

"We've had people who grew up in Jackson who come back from as far as Georgia and Florida, and it's almost a reunion to see high school classmates in our uptown district," Koehler said.

The city is blocking off Main Street between High and Court streets, and also on South High Street to down past First Baptist Church to accommodate the carnival and food vendors.

On Saturday night, a grand-prize drawing will be held.

Prizes include a $1,000 Ross Furniture gift certificate, plus certificates for $400 and $100 from Buchheit and Ace Hardware, respectively.

Koehler said patrons don't have to spend any money at Homecomers to enjoy the fun.

"You don't have to spend a penny, but if you want to dip into your pocket, there are plenty of ways to do that," he said, noting a booth will be available to purchase raffle tickets.

Koehler noted the more than 100-year-old largely unbroken annual tradition of Homecomers.

"We've missed a couple of years since 1908 during the two world wars of the last century and during COVID in 2020. Otherwise, Homecomers has been regularly observed. Come on out and have a good time in Jackson," Koehler said.

Local News
