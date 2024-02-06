Jackson High School students receive research stipends

Three Jackson High School seniors were recently awarded $1,000 research stipends to complete high-level research projects, through Science Coach, a program of BioSTL.

Mallorie Coffee, Eli Jones and Tate Friedrich earned the only three stipends available to students in a four-state area, said science teacher Leanne Thele, who is a second-year participant in the Science Coach program.

Science Coach, a not-for-profit agency, has trained teachers to coach sixth- through 12th-grade students to conduct high-level research since 2007, and the Senior Stipend is designed to inspire students to continue doing research in their senior year, according to a news release.

This year, Science Coach has teams in Missouri, Illinois, New Mexico and Kansas.

In March, Coffee and Jones each earned top honors at the 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair in Cape Girardeau, and they are each continuing research on those projects.

Friedrich’s work is toward building an ion-propelled aircraft, or ionocraft, which would use electric current to create thrust, rather than a traditional aircraft’s mechanics. He’s expanding on research conducted by MIT and NASA, he said.

To offset the weight of batteries, Friedrich is using a zeppelin design, he said.

“There is a lot of expensive and niche work involved,” Friedrich said, so this stipend will make a big difference in how much he can accomplish.