NewsMarch 15, 2023

Jackson High School Interact Club hosts run

The Jackson High School Interact Club, an extension of the Jackson Rotary Club will be sponsoring the annual Purple Paw 5K on Saturday, March 25. The race will be held at Jackson East Elementary School. Participants may compete in the 5K or can choose to participate in a 1-mile fun run/walk. Runners and walkers may bring along their dogs to run with but it is not required...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Jackson High School Interact Club, an extension of the Jackson Rotary Club will be sponsoring the annual Purple Paw 5K on Saturday, March 25. The race will be held at Jackson East Elementary School.

Participants may compete in the 5K or can choose to participate in a 1-mile fun run/walk. Runners and walkers may bring along their dogs to run with but it is not required.

All the proceeds from the 5K and 1-mile fun run will go to Southeast Missouri Pets (formerly the Human Society of Southeast Missouri) and to Rotary International.

This race is put on by high school students as a service learning project to help benefit both their community and school.

On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with an 8 a.m. start. Price of the race is $30 apiece for adults for the 5K and the 1-mile fun run. Students wishing to participate will be charged $10 for the 5K as well as the 1-mile fun run. Those looking to volunteer and want a T-shirt will also have to pay $10.

To register online as a runner or as a volunteer, go to www.raceentry.com/purple-paw-5k/race-information. Dog bandanas are also for sale online.

