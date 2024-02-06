Area junior and senior high school students enrolled in the new fire science program at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center will have the benefit of training on a real fire engine donated by Jackson Fire Rescue.
Jackson Fire Rescue deputy chief/fire marshal Randy Davis delivered the engine to CTC on Tuesday. Purchased in 1990 by the Jackson fire department, Davis said engine No. 11 can hold 1,000 gallons of water and can pump out a 1,000 gallons a minute.
The keys were handed over to Jeremy Freeman, a Cape Girardeau firefighter and the instructor for the new fire science course at CTC. Students who complete the course will be Fire 1 and 2 and EMT certified, and able to be hired directly after graduation.
"This is the first program of its type in the State of Missouri," Freeman said. "These will be their basic intro classes to get them into the fire service. I'll have them for their junior year and then senior year they will go into the EMT program."
With the donation of the fire truck, students will learn ladder and hose handling skills, fire skills, search-and-rescue and radio operations. They will also receive state certification on live fire -- how to put out vehicle, structure and wildland fires. The course also contains physical fitness training and students will be drilled on personal survival gear.
With 10 students already enrolled, Freeman said he is encouraged by the interest shown and the potential for increased workforce in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas.
Fire departments normally do Fire 1 and 2 courses in about four or five months, so Freeman said he is glad to have a whole school year with these students to make sure they have all the training they need. The fire science course meets three hours a day Monday through Friday.
"Getting a fire truck for the students, it's amazing," Freeman said. "It was a good group effort between Cape and Jackson to make sure this program was up and going."
Brock Crowley, director of CTC, credits the Cape Girardeau and Jackson fire departments who worked with the school in getting the fire training program started and instrumental in helping them get ready with all the equipment needed. He said this type of program is what CTC is all about.
"If there's a need and we can get a program and get students coming to it, that helps local workforce development," Crowley said. "Every year we look at programs we could add that would benefit students and the community."
Fire chiefs for both Jackson and Cape Girardeau were present Tuesday as the fire engine was turned over to CTC. Both expressed enthusiasm for the new CTC program and the future benefit to the area workforce.
Jason Mouser, Jackson fire chief, said, "Even if they don't choose it as a career path they can volunteer in their own communities. Volunteer fire crews are hurting for personnel as well."
"It would have been great to have this when I was in high school," added Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Jason Morris. "To have all that training under your belt already."
