Jackson farmer named Cattleman of the Year

Jackson farmer Butch Meier was recognized as 2019 Cattleman of the Year at the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association convention in Columbia, Missouri.
Meier operates Butch’s Angus, which began in 1956 when his parents purchased a registered Angus heifer for him for a 4-H project, according to an association news release. The farm is family-owned and operated by Meier, his wife, Eileen, and sons, Brian and Greg, the release states, and his grandchildren represent the sixth generation on the farm that is home to more than 200 Angus cows.
Meier was awarded the title Saturday for his involvement in the association as two-year chairman of the executive committee.
