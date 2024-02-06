Jackson drive-through farmers market to open Tuesday

The Jackson farmers market will go on this season, albeit a little bit differently than in the past. It will still be held at the St. Louis Iron Mountain train depot, but instead of a walk-through market, customers can drive through to make their purchases, or "honk and park," said market manager Stacey Roth.
Walk-throughs are not allowed at this time, she added.
Vendors will be more spread out than in past years, she said, and marketgoers are encouraged to enter through the back entrance on East Monroe Street or South Georgia Street.
Roth said Kyle Yamnitz, market co-manager, is working to install signage and coordinate volunteers to direct traffic.
The hours are different, as well. The Tuesday market will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and temporarily, Roth said, Saturday hours will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.
That's just until the Cape Riverfront Market opens, Roth said.
The St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Railway depot at 252 East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson has hosted the market for several years, though this is only her second year as organizer, Roth said.
"Please be patient with us on Tuesday," Roth said, and asked that marketgoers bring cash, as close to correct change as possible, to make purchases, and have an idea of what they want to buy ahead of time.
"Our Facebook page will be updated with more information about our vendors," Roth said.
Per health department guidelines, she added, people who are sick should stay home.
Roth is excited about some new vendors this year. Returning are The German Cook and several produce vendors, and joining them are Colby Jones, owner of Farrar Out Farm[cq], who will offer meat, some produce, and eggs; Casey's Sweet Treats baked goods; and for at least some of the season, Lick Creek pork and Gabriel's Food and Wine, among several others.
"We watched the Carbondale (Illinois) market process, and how they approached it," Roth said. "We talked with the health department, then decided to proceed with the drive-thru. We think it'll go good."
Lance Menard, owner of Menard Farms, is a produce vendor at the Jackson farmers market and a vendor at both Cape Girardeau markets. He's also president of the Thursday market in Cape Girardeau.
"The majority of vendors, myself included, depend on the farmers markets for a living," Menard said.
So, the market organizers worked together and followed guidance from the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, including suspending demonstrations and samples, and discouraging customers from touching items they aren't planning to buy, Menard said.
Liz Haynes, Old Town Cape executive director, said Friday that the Cape Riverfront Market, held Saturday mornings, will go on. The season begins May 2, she said, and details, including location, are being finalized.
Marilyn Peters, market director for the Thursday market held at West Park Mall, said she is just waiting for the mall to give the go-ahead, and hours and vendors will be announced on the group's Facebook page.
"The mall's lot is ideal for a drive-thru market," Peters said.
"A lot of plants are being sold now at other markets, so people can have a garden of their own in their backyard," Peters said. "That wouldn't hurt farmers markets, because you'll never get everything you want in your own backyard."
Also, she said, having homegrown produce gets people used to the quality and flavor of homegrown, which they can purchase at the markets.
Since it's early in the growing season, Peters said, many growers have produce, but quantities are limited.
Roth echoed that, noting that vendors will likely have asparagus, lettuce and spinach in some quantity. "I'm not sure if we'll have strawberries yet," Roth said, "but we'll have plenty of baked goods and prepared food."
