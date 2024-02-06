All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2018

Jackson commuter parking cut in half for new police station

The City of Jackson permanently closed one of its two commuter parking lots Friday to make way for the planned police station, according to a city official. Administrative services director Rodney Bollinger wrote in an email Tuesday the lot, on South Missouri Street, west of the Jackson Police/Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St., was closed so the needed survey, soil and environmental assessment work could begin...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A commuter parking lot is seen Tuesday in the 600 block of Jackson Trail in Jackson.
A commuter parking lot is seen Tuesday in the 600 block of Jackson Trail in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

The City of Jackson permanently closed one of its two commuter parking lots Friday to make way for the planned police station, according to a city official.

Administrative services director Rodney Bollinger wrote in an email Tuesday the lot, on South Missouri Street, west of the Jackson Police/Fire Complex at 525 S. Hope St., was closed so the needed survey, soil and environmental assessment work could begin.

Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau was hired by the board of aldermen to perform that work, in order to begin construction on the new police station once itï¿½s completed, Bollinger said.

The other commuter lot is on Jackson Trail, off Highway 25 and behind Rubbermaid, Bollinger said.

ï¿½That location will continue to stay open and available for everyoneï¿½s use,ï¿½ Bollinger said.

A commuter parking lot is seen Tuesday in the 600 block of Jackson Trail in Jackson.
A commuter parking lot is seen Tuesday in the 600 block of Jackson Trail in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

City staff and the board of aldermen are considering action that would at least partially restrict the parking of recreational vehicles on Jackson city streets, defined as any vehicle used for recreation ï¿½ including campers, RVs, jet skis on trailers and others, according to city documents.

If the cityï¿½s action does restrict parking recreational vehicles on city streets, officials said the commuter lot would be available instead.

In April, a public safety sales tax measure passed in Jackson. In July, the city will begin collecting one-half cent on the dollar in sales tax to put toward improving public safety in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Revenue from the tax will be combined with existing reserve funding to finance construction of a $7 million police station, rehab the existing public-safety building now shared by the police and fire departments at an estimated cost of $1.5 million, add four to five new patrol officers, another school resource officer and a fire-department training officer.

By paying for the structure with reserve funds, the city will save about $2.5 million in interest, Mayor Dwain Hahs told the Southeast Missourian in January.

Construction is expected to be complete in or near 2021.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

525 S. Hope St., Jackson, Mo.

South Missouri Street, Jackson, Mo.

600 block Jackson Trail, Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy