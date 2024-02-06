All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 26, 2023

Jackson city officials set tax rates, OK tiny house variance

Jackson's aldermanic council members, following a required public hearing, have set 2023 property tax rates identical to the prior year's assessment. n General Revenue: 59.06 cents (to raise $1,726,355); n Parks & Recreation fund: 12.39 cents (to raise $362,161);...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson aldermen OK'd 2023 tax rates in their most recent meeting. City lawmakers also granted an extension to a church planning a new building and approved a variance for so-called "tiny houses".
Jackson aldermen OK'd 2023 tax rates in their most recent meeting. City lawmakers also granted an extension to a church planning a new building and approved a variance for so-called "tiny houses".Southeast Missourian file

Jackson's aldermanic council members, following a required public hearing, have set 2023 property tax rates identical to the prior year's assessment.

  • General Revenue: 59.06 cents (to raise $1,726,355);
  • Parks & Recreation fund: 12.39 cents (to raise $362,161);
  • Cemetery maintenance: 7.63 cents (to raise $223,015);
  • Band fund: 7.63 cents (to raise $223,015).

In all cases, the levy is based on $100 assessed property valuation.

Church extension OK'd

Aldermen also granted an extension to Immaculate Conception Parish, 208 Hope St,. to commence work on building a new church building.

Deacon Al Stoverink, coordinator of the project, told city lawmakers on Aug. 7, the additional time to start the work was necessitated by delays attributed to inflation and COVID-19.

In a July letter, church officials referenced a Dec. 17, 2018, agreement with the city requiring construction to start within five years. Aldermen voted to accept the church's request to activate a portion of the pact allowing the city to extend the start date by two years -- to Nov. 30, 2025.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tiny houses

Aldermen also greenlighted a variance related to the so-called "tiny house" ordinance narrowly OK'd earlier this month. City lawmakers, with Mayor Dwain Hahs casting the decisive vote to break a 4-4 tie on Aug. 7, amended Chapter 65 of Jackson's Code of Ordinances, giving permission for such extra-small houses, typically defined as 600-square-feet or smaller, to be constructed in the county seat municipality.

"What the variance means is any tiny houses pre-existing, meaning built before Aug. 8 of this year, may be rebuilt if destroyed. It's a grandfather clause, in other words," city administrator Jim Roach told the Southeast Missourian.

Bridge

During the aldermanic study session, Roach said work to replace Sunset Bridge may commence before the Deerwood Drive roundabout project. Deerwood has been a higher priority for the council.

"We may leapfrog Sunset over Deerwood and do it during the upcoming construction work on Highway 61 because the bridge replacement may be less impactful for motorists. We're still deciding this, nothing firm yet, but we may accelerate Sunset and get it done during the 61 project," said Roach.

A Missouri Department of Transportation grant, a regional bridge program award, will be used to pay for approximately 88% of the estimated $543,000 replacement cost, with the city responsible for funding the remainder.

Forty-two-feet-long Sunset Bridge was built in 1964, making it one of the city's oldest spans.

MoDOT has deemed the bridge "deficient yet safe", for motorists.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy