Jackson city attorney announces retirement

Jackson lawyer Tom Ludwig, who has served as city attorney for both Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, since 2001, plans to retire at the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Ludwig announced his retirement plans during Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Jackson city officials learned of Ludwig's plans shortly before the meeting during which he distributed a letter outlining his retirement plans.

"I am retiring from the current practice of law on Dec. 31, 2021, or as soon thereafter as the press of business allows," according to his letter.