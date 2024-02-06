Jackson city attorney announces retirement

Jackson lawyer Tom Ludwig, who has served as city attorney for both Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, since 2001, plans to retire at the end of the year or shortly thereafter.
Ludwig announced his retirement plans during Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen.
Jackson city officials learned of Ludwig's plans shortly before the meeting during which he distributed a letter outlining his retirement plans.
"I am retiring from the current practice of law on Dec. 31, 2021, or as soon thereafter as the press of business allows," according to his letter.
Ludwig began practicing law in 1977, the same year he became Perryville's assistant city attorney. He served as Jackson's assistant city attorney from 1990 until he became city attorney 20 years ago.
"It's been the best 20 years any attorney could ask for," Ludwig told the aldermen and Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. "I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Hahs and city administrator Jim Roach said Jackson will begin the process of identifying and hiring a new city attorney in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Ludwig told Hahs, Roach and the aldermen he would "be around as long as you need me."
