Jackson church celebrates Epiphany with blessing of Hubble Creek

As the Rev. Daniel Morton cast a line Sunday afternoon in Jackson City Park, one may have mistaken the priest for a fisherman.

In actuality, the fisher of men was casting a cross into the waters of Hubble Creek for the first time as part of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church’s annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

About a dozen parishioners joined Morton on the Hubble Creek bridge as he tossed the wooden blessing cross into the creek’s waters three times before concluding the ceremony with the drinking of holy water.

The church has held its Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony Jan. 6 at Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park in past years and blessed the waters of the Mississippi River to commemorate the Feast of Theophany, or Epiphany.