All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 6, 2020

Jackson church celebrates Epiphany with blessing of Hubble Creek

As the Rev. Daniel Morton cast a line Sunday afternoon in Jackson City Park, one may have mistaken the priest for a fisherman. In actuality, the fisher of men was casting a cross into the waters of Hubble Creek for the first time as part of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church’s annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River...

Ben Matthews
The Rev. Daniel Morton of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church recites a hymn as he concludes the church's annual Great Blessing of Waters ceremony by tossing a blessing cross into Hubble Creek for the third time Sunday in Jackson.
The Rev. Daniel Morton of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church recites a hymn as he concludes the church's annual Great Blessing of Waters ceremony by tossing a blessing cross into Hubble Creek for the third time Sunday in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

As the Rev. Daniel Morton cast a line Sunday afternoon in Jackson City Park, one may have mistaken the priest for a fisherman.

In actuality, the fisher of men was casting a cross into the waters of Hubble Creek for the first time as part of St. John the Theologian Orthodox Church’s annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

About a dozen parishioners joined Morton on the Hubble Creek bridge as he tossed the wooden blessing cross into the creek’s waters three times before concluding the ceremony with the drinking of holy water.

The church has held its Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony Jan. 6 at Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Park in past years and blessed the waters of the Mississippi River to commemorate the Feast of Theophany, or Epiphany.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Morton said this year’s blessing took place one day earlier than usual because of scheduling conflicts, and Hubble Creek was chosen in the wake of the church’s relocation in April from Cape Girardeau to its new home in Jackson at 304 Daisy Ave..

Anna-Maria Tsikhlakis watches her husband, Chris Johnson, hand a blessing cross to their 8-year-old daughter, Joanna Johnson, after retrieving it from the waters of Hubble Creek during the annual Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony Sunday in Jackson.
Anna-Maria Tsikhlakis watches her husband, Chris Johnson, hand a blessing cross to their 8-year-old daughter, Joanna Johnson, after retrieving it from the waters of Hubble Creek during the annual Great Blessing of the Waters ceremony Sunday in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

Temperatures lingered in the low-50s throughout the ceremony, and afterwards, parishioner Chris Johnson went barefoot into the chilly waters to retrieve the blessing cross while his family watched on with nervous laughter.

“We tie a rope to [the blessing cross] because usually the water is too cold for people to fetch it, but one of the guys braved it out,” Morton said with a laugh. “Usually, it isn’t on a string and you throw it out there and a guy brings it back.”

As her father dried his feet, 8-year-old Joanna Johnson said going to the water’s edge made the ceremony fun and expressed a desire to perform next year’s water retrieval. With a laugh, Morton considered the idea and suggested next year’s cross bearer bring a pair of water shoes.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy