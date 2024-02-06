Jackson church celebrates 140th anniversary

St. John's United Church of Christ in Jackson celebrated its 140th anniversary Sunday with the theme "Cherishing Our Past and Embracing Our Future."

Rodney Pensel, pastor of the church, delivered a sermon that pointed out significant moments in the church's history, particularly the rebuilding of the church after it was destroyed by a tornado in 1922.

Pensel pointed out while the tornado may have ravaged the building, churchgoers remained strong.

"It's not the building that's precious to us. It's the people sitting in the pews that make the church," he said. "It's the ones that are actually out there when you need help, when you need someone to do something, when you need an uplift or something. It doesn't come from the building. It comes from the people."

The service also paid tribute to the church's German heritage, with a reading of the Lord's Prayer in German by Dorothy Weinhold.

Pam Pensel lights candles in remembrance of congregation members who died in the past five years during the celebration Sunday of St. John's United Church of Christ's 140th anniversary. BEN MATTHEWS

Pensel explained the church's future by using 140 popcorn kernels as a metaphor for God's influence during his children's sermon. Like the popping of a popcorn kernel, Pensel showed how God's influence can help the church expand and oftentimes will take them to new places and experiences.

After the services, the congregation shared a table for a potluck meal and played lawn games on the church yard.

The rural church held its first services in the home of Rev. Frank Eschenfeld. On Sunday, the church remembered those rural roots by inviting congregants to drive their tractors to church.