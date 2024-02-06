All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 12, 2017

Jackson church celebrates 140th anniversary

St. John's United Church of Christ in Jackson celebrated its 140th anniversary Sunday with the theme "Cherishing Our Past and Embracing Our Future." Rodney Pensel, pastor of the church, delivered a sermon that pointed out significant moments in the church's history, particularly the rebuilding of the church after it was destroyed by a tornado in 1922...

Ben Matthews
Tractors sit on the front lawn of St. John's United Church of Christ during the celebration Sunday of the church's 140th anniversary.
Tractors sit on the front lawn of St. John's United Church of Christ during the celebration Sunday of the church's 140th anniversary.BEN MATTHEWS

St. John's United Church of Christ in Jackson celebrated its 140th anniversary Sunday with the theme "Cherishing Our Past and Embracing Our Future."

Rodney Pensel, pastor of the church, delivered a sermon that pointed out significant moments in the church's history, particularly the rebuilding of the church after it was destroyed by a tornado in 1922.

Pensel pointed out while the tornado may have ravaged the building, churchgoers remained strong.

"It's not the building that's precious to us. It's the people sitting in the pews that make the church," he said. "It's the ones that are actually out there when you need help, when you need someone to do something, when you need an uplift or something. It doesn't come from the building. It comes from the people."

The service also paid tribute to the church's German heritage, with a reading of the Lord's Prayer in German by Dorothy Weinhold.

Pam Pensel lights candles in remembrance of congregation members who died in the past five years during the celebration Sunday of St. John's United Church of Christ's 140th anniversary.
Pam Pensel lights candles in remembrance of congregation members who died in the past five years during the celebration Sunday of St. John's United Church of Christ's 140th anniversary.BEN MATTHEWS

Pensel explained the church's future by using 140 popcorn kernels as a metaphor for God's influence during his children's sermon. Like the popping of a popcorn kernel, Pensel showed how God's influence can help the church expand and oftentimes will take them to new places and experiences.

After the services, the congregation shared a table for a potluck meal and played lawn games on the church yard.

The rural church held its first services in the home of Rev. Frank Eschenfeld. On Sunday, the church remembered those rural roots by inviting congregants to drive their tractors to church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other members of the church recalled various other affiliations with the church's history, such as the long-defunct German school at St. John's.

According to Mary Daume, a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ, its bell is one of the few German structures left on the church grounds today.

Church artifacts sit on display during the celebration Sunday of St. John's United Church of Christ's 140th anniversary.
Church artifacts sit on display during the celebration Sunday of St. John's United Church of Christ's 140th anniversary.BEN MATTHEWS

While some of the church's architectural history was lost to time, Daume's and others' memories of the church had not faded.

Families with several generations of St. John's members exchanged stories they had passed down through the years: the church's basement being hand-dug with slip scrapers in 1934, Native American movements throughout the region in the 1800s, and stories of the congregation overcoming attacks on their German heritage during World War I.

Through it all, new generations continue to preserve the church and more than a century of its records.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 781 State Highway FF, Jackson, MO 63755

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street 400 block
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy