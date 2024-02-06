Jackson chamber takes state's top award

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Thursday the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is the 2017 Chamber of the Year.

“It’s one of the biggest awards we could win,” Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said Friday.

The honor is especially satisfying, he said, considering the competition included larger, more prestigious chambers such as those of St. Louis and Kansas City.

“I didn’t think we had a chance,” he said.

But after further consideration, he said Jackson punches above its weight.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau, center, executive assistant Rosa Green, left, and membership director Jen Berti pose for a photo Friday in Jackson. Fred Lynch

“The Jackson chamber and the Jackson community is a sleeping giant,” he said. “With our industry, our businesses, our leaders — there’s a lot of great things going on.”

Missouri chamber president and CEO Dan Mehan expressed his agreement in a news release.

“The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is a driver of economic growth in the Southeast Missouri region,” he said. “From explosive membership growth to innovative and collaborative approaches to meet Jackson’s workforce needs, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is helping grow jobs in Missouri and is setting the standard in the chamber business.”

Gerau said his personal philosophy is to treat each of the more than 515 chamber members as if he or she were the only one.

“We want to have one-on-one relationships with all of our members,” he said.

Gerau said his top priority is retention of members and businesses.