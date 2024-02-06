Jackson chamber takes state's top award

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Thursday the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is the 2017 Chamber of the Year.
“It’s one of the biggest awards we could win,” Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said Friday.
The honor is especially satisfying, he said, considering the competition included larger, more prestigious chambers such as those of St. Louis and Kansas City.
“I didn’t think we had a chance,” he said.
But after further consideration, he said Jackson punches above its weight.
“The Jackson chamber and the Jackson community is a sleeping giant,” he said. “With our industry, our businesses, our leaders — there’s a lot of great things going on.”
Missouri chamber president and CEO Dan Mehan expressed his agreement in a news release.
“The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is a driver of economic growth in the Southeast Missouri region,” he said. “From explosive membership growth to innovative and collaborative approaches to meet Jackson’s workforce needs, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is helping grow jobs in Missouri and is setting the standard in the chamber business.”
Gerau said his personal philosophy is to treat each of the more than 515 chamber members as if he or she were the only one.
“We want to have one-on-one relationships with all of our members,” he said.
Gerau said his top priority is retention of members and businesses.
“It’s easier to keep what you’ve got than to find what you don’t,” he said.
During Gerau’s nine-year tenure as director, membership in Jackson’s Chamber has grown by 91 percent, with a 90 percent retention rate.
Sponsorship has grown about twofold over that same period.
Gerau thanked his two-person staff, Jen Berti and Rosa Green, as well as the board of directors, for helping the organization grow.
Berti, as membership director, has played an active role in facilitating the city’s ongoing retail-recruitment initiative.
In addition, the Jackson chamber has been involved in advocacy on behalf of businesses, recently helping amend the city’s liquor-
licensing guidelines to facilitate new businesses.
It also campaigned on behalf of the school board for a recent education ballot initiative.
Gerau will accept the award during the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual awards banquet in November at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
“We just want to make sure our members’ needs are met, continually recruit new businesses to the area and stay atop changing regulations,” he said. “And hopefully grow.”
