Jackson chamber seeks ARPA money for tourism

The City of Jackson has received $3 million from proceeds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Aldermen are trying to decide how to spend the money, and Brian Gerau has a request.

Gerau, executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, asked aldermen in study session Monday for $150,000 to boost tourism.

Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

In his remarks, Gerau noted that other Missouri cities in the region -- Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville and Saint Genevieve -- have all made financial commitments to tourism.

"I think we are definitely behind (those cities) because we don't have designated tourism money specifically for Jackson," he said.

Gerau said if aldermen agree to his proposal to use ARPA money, he will seek a funding match from the State of Missouri.

The Jackson chamber proposal has three elements.