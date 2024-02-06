Jackson chamber recognizes volunteers

Jackson’s Civic Center was transformed into a beach party luau for the annual volunteer appreciation luncheon Wednesday, with leis for the honorees and a buffet-style meal.

Jackson Alderman Dave Reiminger said he had barbecued four pork butts and 120 pounds of other pork meat in preparation, adding the process had taken him two days.

“We have a lot of people here,” Reiminger said.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said 140 guests were in attendance, a record for the volunteer-recognition luncheon.

“This is our 15th year,” Gerau said in his introduction, “and it’s so great to see everyone here.”

Pam Petzoldt receives the Jackson Volunteer of the Year award during the Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center. Andrew J. Whitaker

In his keynote speech, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto spoke to the importance of volunteerism, although, he said, “it’s a bit like preaching to the choir” because everyone in attendance already knew the importance and benefits of volunteering.

Those benefits, Vargas said, closely resemble the benefits to receiving a university degree.

“Certainly, having a university degree translates to financial success later in life,” Vargas said, statistically speaking, but the benefits less often emphasized include living a healthier life, making better decisions on relationships and for family and self, and generally living a longer, happier life.

“Volunteering happens to have the same impact in many ways,” Vargas said, and he cited the lower rate of depression among those adults who volunteer.

“I believe in grassroots efforts,” Vargas said. “We want to continue to emphasize service.”