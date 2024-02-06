Jackson chamber recognizes volunteers

Jackson’s Civic Center was transformed into a beach party luau for the annual volunteer appreciation luncheon Wednesday, with leis for the honorees and a buffet-style meal.
Jackson Alderman Dave Reiminger said he had barbecued four pork butts and 120 pounds of other pork meat in preparation, adding the process had taken him two days.
“We have a lot of people here,” Reiminger said.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau said 140 guests were in attendance, a record for the volunteer-recognition luncheon.
“This is our 15th year,” Gerau said in his introduction, “and it’s so great to see everyone here.”
In his keynote speech, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto spoke to the importance of volunteerism, although, he said, “it’s a bit like preaching to the choir” because everyone in attendance already knew the importance and benefits of volunteering.
Those benefits, Vargas said, closely resemble the benefits to receiving a university degree.
“Certainly, having a university degree translates to financial success later in life,” Vargas said, statistically speaking, but the benefits less often emphasized include living a healthier life, making better decisions on relationships and for family and self, and generally living a longer, happier life.
“Volunteering happens to have the same impact in many ways,” Vargas said, and he cited the lower rate of depression among those adults who volunteer.
“I believe in grassroots efforts,” Vargas said. “We want to continue to emphasize service.”
Southeast’s volunteer organization, Southeast Serves, was granted the 2016 Presidential Award for Community Engagement for more than 5,000 students contributing more than 80,000 hours of service, Vargas said.
Whitney Quick, development officer with the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and committee co-chair, presented each volunteer with a gift bag from the luncheon’s sponsors and a certificate of recognition. Quick also read a brief summary from each organization, detailing each volunteer’s service.
While each volunteer’s contributions were unique, common themes among them kept popping up: leadership roles, taking action when it seemed no one else would, selflessness, thoughtfulness, fundraising, recruiting, educating and positivity.
The volunteer of the year, Jackson Senior Center’s Louise Ballard, was introduced as being a daily presence to greet visitors and handle “administrative duties as needed.” Nominated for those qualities and her sense of humor and sweet spirit, Ballard accepted her award to cheering from her co-workers and associates from the Jackson Senior Center.
Pam Petzoldt of Lutheran Family and Children’s Services was named Jackson Volunteer of the Year. After 12 years as a teacher with the Jackson School District, she began volunteering with the LFCS ladies’ auxiliary and is now president of that body, as well as serving on the LFCS advisory board and on organizational committees for the Kentucky Derby party and the Holiday Home Tour.
