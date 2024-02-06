Jackson Chamber recognizes awardees

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual awards banquet Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center.

Resolutions honoring all winners were introduced in the Missouri House of Representatives by Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and in the state Senate by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

JACOC president Brian Gerau said 510 tickets were sold for this year's event.

Winners

Julie Rushing won the R.A. Fulenwider Award, emblematic of a person who "has shown lifetime commitment to advancement of Jackson and the area." Rowland Allen Fulenwider, a pharmacist and founder of Fulenwider Drugs in Jackson in 1939, was a civic leader, political advocate and devoted member of the Jackson chamber. Fulenwider, who died in 1978, oversaw construction of the chamber's first brick and mortar location at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Highway 25.

Rushing told attendees she has attended five international mission trips that helped alter her perspective when returning home.

"When you visit a country that's poor, you see people in a different light. You come back and start talking to people about what can we do to help. That's how I got involved with Feed My Starving Children, which we were able to bring to New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson alongside 20 to 25 other congregations. When you can build a unity, I feel you can reach so many more people," she said.

Thompson Family Enterprises was the presenting sponsor.

Angel Klund of Jackson R-2 Schools won the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award. Klund is a counselor at Jackson Junior High and has been part of school counseling in the Jackson R2 and Chaffee districts for a total of 20 years. Williams, a Jackson High and Southeast graduate, taught home economics and served as executive director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce before her death in 2008.