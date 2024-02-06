All sections
NewsJanuary 14, 2023

Jackson Chamber recognizes awardees

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual awards banquet Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center. Resolutions honoring all winners were introduced in the Missouri House of Representatives by Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and in the state Senate by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Julie Rushing accepts the R.A. Fulenwider Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet Friday, Jan. 13. With Rushing are, from left, state Rep. Barry Hovis, John Thompson of Thompson Family Enterprises (presenting sponsor) and Charles Collins of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s staff.
Julie Rushing accepts the R.A. Fulenwider Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet Friday, Jan. 13. With Rushing are, from left, state Rep. Barry Hovis, John Thompson of Thompson Family Enterprises (presenting sponsor) and Charles Collins of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder’s staff.Megan Burke ~ mburke@semissourian.com

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized business leaders, volunteers and organizations at its annual awards banquet Friday, Jan. 13, at Jackson Civic Center.

Resolutions honoring all winners were introduced in the Missouri House of Representatives by Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and in the state Senate by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City.

JACOC president Brian Gerau said 510 tickets were sold for this year's event.

Winners

Julie Rushing won the R.A. Fulenwider Award, emblematic of a person who "has shown lifetime commitment to advancement of Jackson and the area." Rowland Allen Fulenwider, a pharmacist and founder of Fulenwider Drugs in Jackson in 1939, was a civic leader, political advocate and devoted member of the Jackson chamber. Fulenwider, who died in 1978, oversaw construction of the chamber's first brick and mortar location at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Highway 25.

Rushing told attendees she has attended five international mission trips that helped alter her perspective when returning home.

"When you visit a country that's poor, you see people in a different light. You come back and start talking to people about what can we do to help. That's how I got involved with Feed My Starving Children, which we were able to bring to New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson alongside 20 to 25 other congregations. When you can build a unity, I feel you can reach so many more people," she said.

Thompson Family Enterprises was the presenting sponsor.

Angel Klund of Jackson R-2 Schools won the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award. Klund is a counselor at Jackson Junior High and has been part of school counseling in the Jackson R2 and Chaffee districts for a total of 20 years. Williams, a Jackson High and Southeast graduate, taught home economics and served as executive director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce before her death in 2008.

"One of the things I love about my job is no two days are alike. Twelve and 13-year-olds are not everybody's cup of tea [but] they're trying to navigate a lot and we're trying to listen and give them our undivided attention and help them deal with social situations. Every teenager is trying to gain independence and figure out who they are and I'm honored to be a part of that," Klund told the crowd.

Linda Puchbauer was presenting sponsor.

Other awards

  • Cassidy Loughary won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award, in recognition of a chamber member who gives of his or her time to promote the chamber and its activities. Roethemeyer is the retired pastor of Jackson's Emanuel United Church of Christ and the longtime president of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance. Saint Francis Healthcare System was presenting sponsor.
  • Stephanie Mueller, co-owner/operator of United Land Title, won the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award. Comfort Keepers was presenting sponsor.
  • Langford Mechanical and Sheet Metal of Jackson, family-owned and operated since 1974 with a staff of 50, was honored as Business of the Year. Robinson Industrial, Heavy and Commercial Contracting was presenting sponsor.

Langford specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and plumbing for residential, commercial and recreational vehicle customers.

  • SOTO Property Solutions was named as Small Business of the Year. Leet Eye Care was the presenting sponsor.

Principal David Soto is a business owner, realtor and property manager with more than 15 years of experience and has a staff complement of 30.

The event's presenting sponsor was Midwest Sterilization; happy hour sponsors were United Land Title and Reed's Metals; video sponsor was Circle Fiber, and videos were produced by Still Water Media with production by JPRO Audio and Lighting Solutions. Table service assistance was provided by Jackson R-2 FBLA with thanks to Barrel 131 and Wings, Etc.

Catering was provided by Bayou Cajun Smokehouse.

