Jackson chamber honors individuals, firms

Celebrating 2019 and looking ahead to 2020 were the themes of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Friday night at Jackson Civic Center.

More than 570 chamber members and guests turned out for the sold-out event at which the chamber presented a number of awards and installed its slate of 2020 officers.

Among the 2019 awards presented Friday night were the chamber's R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award, Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award, Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year awards, Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award and Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.

Tom Strickland, owner and principal of Strickland Engineering in Jackson, was named the recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award which was presented by Jackson attorney Tom Ludwig, recipient of 2018 Fulenwider Award.

"I think this is the greatest award you can receive in the city of Jackson," said Ludwig as he introduced Strickland.

Presented in honor of the late R.A. Fulenwider, a prominent civic and community leader in the Jackson area and one-time president of the Jackson chamber, the Fulenwider award goes to an individual who has dedicated their life to the advancement of Jackson and the surrounding area.

Strickland Engineering celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019 and focuses on engineering services for commercial buildings as well as churches, schools, senior living facilities, health care buildings, industrial structures and municipal facilities.

Strickland founded his engineering firm in 1979 and is responsible for mechanical and electrical engineering design as well as project management.

Recognized with the chamber's Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award was Michael Tornetto from the Jackson R-2 School District.

The Educator of the Year recognition is presented annually to an educator who exemplifies outstanding educational practices.