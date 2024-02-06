Jackson, Cape aim to prevent stormwater flooding

Officials in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are working to collect yard waste and debris this autumn, and said assistance from residents can go a long way toward preventing stormwater floods.
A news release from the City of Jackson stated the city code prohibits depositing yard waste, or any refuse, in storm drains, streets or any drainage way. Burning of leaves or brush in the street is also prohibited, as the heat damages the street, and the ash and debris clogs drains and contaminates stormwater.
Instead, leaves may be composted, the release stated, or Jackson residents may place bags with no more than 40 pounds of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup during the first and third full weeks of the month, on their regular trash day.
The Jackson Recycling Center at 508 Eastview Lane has yard waste pits available to city residents at no charge during regular business hours.
In Cape Girardeau, public works director Stan Polivick said the city’s leaf collection process is underway. The full schedule will be published in the Southeast Missourian this weekend, and ran last weekend, but, he said, throughout October and November, each of seven zones will be collected in turn, then crews will collect citywide.
If a storm drain is clogged, causing flooding, in Jackson, flooding may be reported to the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, 24 hours a day, every day. In Cape Girardeau, flooding may be reported to (573) 339-6351 during business hours, and an answering machine is available after hours. An online form to report any issue, whether related to stormwater, potholes, road signs or other concerns, is at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/i_want_to___/comment.
More information for Jackson residents is at www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
