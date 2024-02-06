Jackson, Cape aim to prevent stormwater flooding

Officials in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are working to collect yard waste and debris this autumn, and said assistance from residents can go a long way toward preventing stormwater floods.

A news release from the City of Jackson stated the city code prohibits depositing yard waste, or any refuse, in storm drains, streets or any drainage way. Burning of leaves or brush in the street is also prohibited, as the heat damages the street, and the ash and debris clogs drains and contaminates stormwater.

Instead, leaves may be composted, the release stated, or Jackson residents may place bags with no more than 40 pounds of leaves and yard waste at curbside for free pickup during the first and third full weeks of the month, on their regular trash day.