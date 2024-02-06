After a one-hour public hearing on a proposed ordinance to issue a special-use permit for an in-home day care at a residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to table the matter to a study session.

Six people, including the owners of Little Blessings Daycare, spoke in favor of the permit and eight spoke in opposition.

On Sept. 15, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the aldermen approve the permit.

Little Blessings, formerly located on North Shawnee Boulevard in the city, needs additional space, according to day care operator Angela Powell -- who said she and her husband, Brian, intend to close on purchasing the Canyon Trail home Friday.

Opposition was heard from neighbors and others who suggested the day care, which could care for as many as 10 children with a permit, will adversely impact property values, will depress the marketability of subdivision parcels and will increase congestion, which they said could create a traffic hazard.

A real estate agent from Area Properties said a family she represents, in becoming aware of the permit request, wanted to void its contract to purchase property in Cold Creek.

Aldermen were advised the subdivision's covenants do not specifically prohibit in-home occupations.