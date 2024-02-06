All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen to decide Nov. 1 on a controversial in-home day care permit

After a one-hour public hearing on a proposed ordinance to issue a special-use permit for an in-home day care at a residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to table the matter to a study session...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson City Hall
Jackson City Hall

After a one-hour public hearing on a proposed ordinance to issue a special-use permit for an in-home day care at a residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to table the matter to a study session.

Six people, including the owners of Little Blessings Daycare, spoke in favor of the permit and eight spoke in opposition.

On Sept. 15, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend the aldermen approve the permit.

Little Blessings, formerly located on North Shawnee Boulevard in the city, needs additional space, according to day care operator Angela Powell -- who said she and her husband, Brian, intend to close on purchasing the Canyon Trail home Friday.

Opposition was heard from neighbors and others who suggested the day care, which could care for as many as 10 children with a permit, will adversely impact property values, will depress the marketability of subdivision parcels and will increase congestion, which they said could create a traffic hazard.

A real estate agent from Area Properties said a family she represents, in becoming aware of the permit request, wanted to void its contract to purchase property in Cold Creek.

Aldermen were advised the subdivision's covenants do not specifically prohibit in-home occupations.

Powell told the board she can watch four children in her new home even if a permit is not granted.

City officials revealed a petition in opposition to the permit was received at City Hall.

When invited to do so, more than two dozen people stood during the aldermen's regular session to demonstrate their opposition.

In the later study session, Ward 3 Alderman Larry Cunningham said he is not in favor of the permit, saying Little Blessings is proposing to run a commercial business out of a subdivision zoned R-1 residential.

Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com
Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

The matter is expected to come back before the aldermen for a vote at the board's next meeting Nov. 1.

Dan Reno of Jackson, left, and Jay Willey of Gordonville touch rackets before a match on a Litz Park pickleball court Monday. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted to name all the pickleball courts at Litz as the Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex.
Dan Reno of Jackson, left, and Jay Willey of Gordonville touch rackets before a match on a Litz Park pickleball court Monday. The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted to name all the pickleball courts at Litz as the Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex.Jeff Long
