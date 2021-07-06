Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 6-7-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C- 2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Consider a motion to accept the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder, LLC, of Jackson

Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, July 5, 2021, to Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 6 p.m., in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Jackson R-2 School District, for the donation of improvements under the Ball Field No. 5 Renovations Project in City Park.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-06, in the amount of $9,500.00, to Allen&Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Toll Road 3-Phase Electric Line Project

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B

Consider a motion approving a Letter of Agreement, in the amount of $3,000.00, to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to providing services under the Ward Redistricting Project

Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Purchase of Real Estate with the Jackson Industrial Development Company of Jackson, Missouri, for an 8.93-acre tract of land located at 2565 Industrial Drive