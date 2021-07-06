All sections
NewsJune 5, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 6-7-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C- 2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C- 2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 5/17/2021

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to accept the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Audit Report, as prepared by Beussink, Hey, Roe, and Stroder, LLC, of Jackson
  • Consider a motion to change the date of the Board of Aldermen Regular Meeting and Study Session from Monday, July 5, 2021, to Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 6 p.m., in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial & Donation Form from the Jackson R-2 School District, for the donation of improvements under the Ball Field No. 5 Renovations Project in City Park.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-06, in the amount of $9,500.00, to Allen&Hoshall, of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the Old Toll Road 3-Phase Electric Line Project
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project -- Phase 2, Project 2B
  • Consider a motion approving a Letter of Agreement, in the amount of $3,000.00, to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, of Perryville, Missouri, relative to providing services under the Ward Redistricting Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Purchase of Real Estate with the Jackson Industrial Development Company of Jackson, Missouri, for an 8.93-acre tract of land located at 2565 Industrial Drive
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Pickleball Facility Improvement Project in Litz Park
Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non- intoxicating beer, at The Backstoppers Backyard BBQ Fundraiser, located on Barton Street, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, as submitted by Marc Ashby.
  • Consider a motion authorizing the Mayor to sign various documents associated with The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and allocated payments to the City of Jackson, Missouri.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Cathy Reiminger to the Park Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2024.
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Steve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, of Oak Ridge, Missouri, in the amount of $8,800.00, relative to the House Demolition Project at 1025 South Farmington Road.
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Steve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, relative to the House Demolition Project at 1025 South Farmington Road
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as submitted by Triple Diamond Properties, LLC

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Overview of American Rescue Plan Funds -- Mr. Jeremy Tanz/Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission

2) Independence Day Celebration - update

3) Harmony Lane Roadway Improvement Project -- memorandum of understanding

4) Discussion of previously tabled items

5) Additional items - not specified

