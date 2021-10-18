All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 16, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-18-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda Public Hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

Public Hearings

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Oct. 4, 2021

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the appointment of Angelia Thomas to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending 2024.
  • Motion approving the naming of the pickleball facility on Vera Wagner Drive in Litz Park "The Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex", as requested by Southeastern Missouri District Pickleball, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to sign aDepository Agreement with the Bank of Missouri.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Task Order No. 21-16, in the amount of $23,310.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau relative to providing engineering services under the South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Jackson Industrial Development Company Subdivision, as submitted by the city of Jackson andthe Jackson Industrial Development Company of Jackson, Missouri.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Sale of Real Estate with the Jackson Industrial Development Company of Jackson for a 4-acre tract of land known as Lot 2 of Jackson Industrial Development Company Subdivision.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n.Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Wreaths Across America presentation -Mrs. Pamela Johnson

2) Employee medical insurance proposal -Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates,Inc.

3) October 13 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

4) October 11 Park Board packet

5) Public service signs at the Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex in Litz Park

6) South High Street ADA Ramp

7) Update on the Ward Redistricting Project -Mr. Jeremy Tanz and Mr. Drew Christian /SEMO RPC

8) Previously tabled items

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy