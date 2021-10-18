Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 10-18-21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Adoption of agenda
Public Hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
n.Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit Request for an in-home daycare as a home occupation, in an R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District, at 596 Canyon Trail, as submitted by Brian and Angela Powell.
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Wreaths Across America presentation -Mrs. Pamela Johnson
2) Employee medical insurance proposal -Mr. Todd Obergoenner / Swinford & Associates,Inc.
3) October 13 Planning & Zoning Commission packet
4) October 11 Park Board packet
5) Public service signs at the Curtis L. Brown Pickleball Complex in Litz Park
6) South High Street ADA Ramp
7) Update on the Ward Redistricting Project -Mr. Jeremy Tanz and Mr. Drew Christian /SEMO RPC
8) Previously tabled items
9) Additional items (unspecified)
