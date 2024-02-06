All sections
NewsMarch 9, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen approve door openers for Civic Center

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The City of Jackson will use federal money to install touchpad door openers to make Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, more accessible.
The City of Jackson will use federal money to install touchpad door openers to make Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, more accessible.Southeast Missourian file

It is not every day a resident comes to thank city lawmakers in a public meeting — but Joe Brice did just that earlier this week, at the most recent regular meeting of Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Brice, 80, came to board chambers in his motorized scooter with a series of suggestions, and said he was pleasantly surprised and grateful to learn automated door openers for Jackson Civic Center were on the agenda for approval.

"I was thrilled to death, because I attended a banquet there last month, and wheeled up to the main entrance and it did not have an automatic door," said Brice, adding he sat outside in his conveyance until the dinner's keynote speaker arrived and held the door open for him.

"In talking with fellow patrons at the dinner, I commented that we had handicap parking and handicap restrooms, but folks like me can't get in the building," he added.

City aldermen voted unanimously Monday, March 6, to approve two contracts totaling $7,807 to get opening touchpads installed at the Civic Center's main entrance for easier access.

Jackson Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipe said the city will tap Jackson's share of American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the project.

"This improvement has always been on our radar, and the ARPA money is allowing us to take care of some work a little sooner than we normally would have," Lipe said.

"We like to try to accommodate the public as much as possible, and to make JCC more accessible is certainly a good thing," city administrator Jim Roach added.

Shawnee Electrical Contractors and Cape Paint & Glass, both of Cape Girardeau, were awarded the project.

Lipe said the new automatic door openers should be installed before the weekend.

