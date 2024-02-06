Jackson Board of Aldermen approve door openers for Civic Center

It is not every day a resident comes to thank city lawmakers in a public meeting — but Joe Brice did just that earlier this week, at the most recent regular meeting of Jackson Board of Aldermen.

Brice, 80, came to board chambers in his motorized scooter with a series of suggestions, and said he was pleasantly surprised and grateful to learn automated door openers for Jackson Civic Center were on the agenda for approval.

"I was thrilled to death, because I attended a banquet there last month, and wheeled up to the main entrance and it did not have an automatic door," said Brice, adding he sat outside in his conveyance until the dinner's keynote speaker arrived and held the door open for him.

"In talking with fellow patrons at the dinner, I commented that we had handicap parking and handicap restrooms, but folks like me can't get in the building," he added.

City aldermen voted unanimously Monday, March 6, to approve two contracts totaling $7,807 to get opening touchpads installed at the Civic Center's main entrance for easier access.