NewsFebruary 16, 2021

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/17/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public Hearings n Hearing to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit which focuses on the management of stormwater, as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources...

City of Jackson mayor and

Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday

Public Hearings

  • Hearing to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit which focuses on the management of stormwater, as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting, LLC, and BBratz, LLC.

Approval of Minutes (Action)

A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 2/1/2020

Financial Affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action Items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $233,173.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Park Day for Saturday, April 24, 2021, beginning at 8:00 A.M., at Pavilion No. 1, in the City Park.
  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Sara Appel as a regular member of the Historic Preservation Commission, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2022.
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance granting a franchise agreement to Midstates Natural Gas Corporation d/b/a Liberty Utilities, relative to natural gas supply and distribution within the City of Jackson
  • Consider a bill proposing an Ordinance amending the 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting, LLC, and BBratz, LLC

Information Items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive Session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Special Event Permit application for the UJRO's February Annual -- Mrs. Janna Clifton

2) Update and engineering services proposal for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Program -- Mr. Garry Aronberg, PE, HR Green

3) East Main Street Water Line and Roadway Improvement Project -- update and schedule

4) Amendments to Chapter 55 (Streets and Sidewalks) -- permit approval process for driveways

5) Sign and digital message board for the Jackson Civic Center -- resolution and RFQ

6) Policy regarding the Installation of Residential Street Lighting Systems

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

