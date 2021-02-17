Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/17/21

City of Jackson mayor and
Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Wednesday
Public Hearings
Approval of Minutes (Action)
A. Minutes of Regular Meeting of 2/1/2020
Financial Affairs
Action Items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
Information Items
Executive Session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Special Event Permit application for the UJRO's February Annual -- Mrs. Janna Clifton
2) Update and engineering services proposal for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Program -- Mr. Garry Aronberg, PE, HR Green
3) East Main Street Water Line and Roadway Improvement Project -- update and schedule
4) Amendments to Chapter 55 (Streets and Sidewalks) -- permit approval process for driveways
5) Sign and digital message board for the Jackson Civic Center -- resolution and RFQ
6) Policy regarding the Installation of Residential Street Lighting Systems
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
