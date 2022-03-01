All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of monthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. today

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion changing the date of the Board of Aldermen regular meeting and study session from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22 in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
  • Motion setting the annual E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at the City of Jackson Sanitation Department building.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, in the amount of $926,315.00, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project — Phase 2, Project 2C.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc., relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project — Phase 2, Project 2C

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting the annual Park Day Event beginning at 8 a.m. April 30 at Shelter No. 1 in City Park.
  • Resolution supporting a Land Conservation Partnership Grant application to the Missouri Department of Conservation for an aerator in Rotary Lake.
  • Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Southern Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, Alliance Bank, US Bank, The Bank of Missouri and First State Community Bank.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Bid tabulation for the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Smith & Co. Engineers

2) Discussion of a site for the Ridge Road Water Tower

3) Update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit

4) Update and ballot schedule for the Wastewater System Facility Plan Implementation Project

5) Previously tabled item

6) Additional items (unspecified)

Local News
