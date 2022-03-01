Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. today
Adoption of agenda
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Bid tabulation for the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Smith & Co. Engineers
2) Discussion of a site for the Ridge Road Water Tower
3) Update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit
4) Update and ballot schedule for the Wastewater System Facility Plan Implementation Project
5) Previously tabled item
6) Additional items (unspecified)
