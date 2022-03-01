Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22

Motion setting the annual Park Day Event beginning at 8 a.m. April 30 at Shelter No. 1 in City Park.

Resolution supporting a Land Conservation Partnership Grant application to the Missouri Department of Conservation for an aerator in Rotary Lake.

Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to sign depository agreements with Southern Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, Alliance Bank, US Bank, The Bank of Missouri and First State Community Bank.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

Reports by mayor

Reports by council members

Reports by city attorney

Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Bid tabulation for the Hubble Ford Low Water Crossing Replacement Project -- Smith & Co. Engineers

2) Discussion of a site for the Ridge Road Water Tower

3) Update on the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit

4) Update and ballot schedule for the Wastewater System Facility Plan Implementation Project

5) Previously tabled item

6) Additional items (unspecified)