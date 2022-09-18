All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 17, 2022

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday ADOPTION OF AGENDA n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. APPROVAL OF MINUTES n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6. Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports..

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the City of Jackson Emergency Operations Plan.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Electrical Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $31,231.00, and authorizing the purchase of two Eaton DG-1 Series variable frequency drives for the Water Plant.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington,Missouri, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.
  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Big Love Concert, at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park,on Sunday, October 9, 2022, as submitted by Hickory Ridge Hospitality.
  • Resolution supporting a Governor's Transportation Cost Share Program application for the East Jackson Boulevard Roadway Lighting Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance calling for a General Municipal Election on April 4, 2023, to fill the Offices of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Tom Ludwig to the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.15.Motion accepting the bid of Daniel's Roofing and Construction, LLC, of Marble Hill,Missouri, in the amount of $7,000.00, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Lochmueller Group,Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, relative to providing engineering services under the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" --Schedule VI, by adding a designation on Cascade Drive.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule" --Schedule XVI, by adding designations on Cascade Drive and Parkview Street.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Handicapped Parking Designated Schedule" --Schedule XVII, by adding a designation at Restroom No. 3located at 606 Cascade Drive.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) September 14 Planning & Zoning Commission Report

2) September 12 Park Board Report

3) Memorandum of Understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9

4) Fire Department Facilities Evaluation

5) Discussion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds

6) Tourism proposal by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

7) Adoption of the 2021 International Residential Code (IRC) Appendix AQ: Tiny Houses

8) Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project -bid tabulation

9) Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project, Phase 3 --engineering services proposal

10) South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer District Project

11) Discussion of utility vehicles

12) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

13) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy