Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

ADOPTION OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Sept. 6.

Financial affairs

Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Bill proposing an Ordinance calling for a General Municipal Election on April 4, 2023, to fill the Offices of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Big Love Concert, at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park,on Sunday, October 9, 2022, as submitted by Hickory Ridge Hospitality.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington,Missouri, relative to the Wedekind 73 Pole Replacement Project.

Motion accepting the bid of Electrical Contractors, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $31,231.00, and authorizing the purchase of two Eaton DG-1 Series variable frequency drives for the Water Plant.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 385, 389, and 391 Timber Lane from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-4 (General Residential) District, as submitted by JWRPM Properties, LLC.

Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District located on1.6 acres of property at 1383 South Hope Street, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.

Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Tom Ludwig to the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee.15.Motion accepting the bid of Daniel's Roofing and Construction, LLC, of Marble Hill,Missouri, in the amount of $7,000.00, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Daniel's Roofing and Construction, LLC, relative to the Brookside Park Restroom and Pavilion Roof Replacement Project.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Lochmueller Group,Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, relative to providing engineering services under the Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Stop Street Designation Schedule" --Schedule VI, by adding a designation on Cascade Drive.

Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule" --Schedule XVI, by adding designations on Cascade Drive and Parkview Street.