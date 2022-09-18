Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 9-18-22

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
ADOPTION OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) September 14 Planning & Zoning Commission Report
2) September 12 Park Board Report
3) Memorandum of Understanding for Savers Farm Subdivision, Phases 8 & 9
4) Fire Department Facilities Evaluation
5) Discussion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds
6) Tourism proposal by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
7) Adoption of the 2021 International Residential Code (IRC) Appendix AQ: Tiny Houses
8) Soccer Park Phase 1 Drainage Improvements Project -bid tabulation
9) Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project, Phase 3 --engineering services proposal
10) South Old Orchard Road Lateral Sewer District Project
11) Discussion of utility vehicles
12) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
13) Additional items (unspecified)