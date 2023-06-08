Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-6-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7
Adoption of agenda
Public hearing
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
n.Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 (Municipal Utilities) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to water service line specifications and fee schedule.
Street, sewer and cemetery committee
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
Study session
1) Extend contract with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-CapeGirardeau to abandon East Jefferson Street for the New Church Building
2) Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project --bid tabulation
3) Amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding towing companies
4) Amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding attached or painted signs
5) Reapproval of the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision
6) Walk Jackson Program
7) Contract addendum for the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program
8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)
