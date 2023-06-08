All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2023

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-6-23

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from properties at the East Main Street, Old Orchard Road, and Interstate 55 area...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from properties at the East Main Street, Old Orchard Road, and Interstate 55 area.
  • Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 1.91-acre tract at the southwest corner of East Main Street and South Shawnee Boulevard (County parcel number 15-113-00-16-001.00-0000), from R-4 (General Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted bythe William J. Penrod Trust.
  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit request for an oversized attached sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 1985 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County Public Library District.
  • Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, July 17.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the semimonthly bills

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion to record in the minutes the disposal of City records which have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4.
  • Motion renewing a contractual agreement with Precise Target Locating, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and increasing the ticket price to $37.00 for the term ending June 30, 2024, relative to providing services under the Underground Facilities Locating and Marking Services Program.

n.Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 (Municipal Utilities) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to water service line specifications and fee schedule.

  • Motion approving the updated fee schedule for water taps and meter fees, effective September 1, 2023

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Bootheel Fence Co., Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to a time extension under the City Parks Fencing Replacement and Repair Project.
  • Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to a time extension for the purchase of chemicals and the installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.
  • Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to a time extension for the purchase and installation of a chemical feeder at the City Pool.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from properties at the East Main Street, Old Orchard Road, and Interstate 55 area.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 1.91-acre tract at the southwest corner of East Main Street and South Shawnee Boulevard (County parcel number 15-113-00-16-001.00-0000), from R-4 (General Residential) District toC-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted bythe William J. Penrod Trust.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for an oversized attached sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 1985 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County Public Library District.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances, text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by mayor
  • Reports by board members
  • Report by city attorney
  • Report by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Study session

1) Extend contract with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-CapeGirardeau to abandon East Jefferson Street for the New Church Building

2) Main Street and Greensferry Road Striping Project --bid tabulation

3) Amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding towing companies

4) Amendments to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding attached or painted signs

5) Reapproval of the Preliminary Plat of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision

6) Walk Jackson Program

7) Contract addendum for the Soccer Park Mowing and Trimming Services Program

8) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

