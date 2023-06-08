Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-6-23

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Bootheel Fence Co., Inc., of Jackson, Missouri, relative to a time extension under the City Parks Fencing Replacement and Repair Project.

Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to a time extension for the purchase of chemicals and the installation of a chemical controller at the City Pool.

Motion approving an Addendum to the Contract Agreement with Capri Pools & Aquatics, of Edwardsville, Illinois, relative to a time extension for the purchase and installation of a chemical feeder at the City Pool.

Bill proposing an Ordinance removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from properties at the East Main Street, Old Orchard Road, and Interstate 55 area.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 1.91-acre tract at the southwest corner of East Main Street and South Shawnee Boulevard (County parcel number 15-113-00-16-001.00-0000), from R-4 (General Residential) District toC-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted bythe William J. Penrod Trust.

Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Special Use Permit for an oversized attached sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 1985 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County Public Library District.