NewsAugust 1, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall, 101 Court St.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 7/20/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items
Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Low water crossings in City Park -- MIRMA letter and Smith & Co. Engineers memo, and redacted incident report

2) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road (West Main Street to West Washington Street)

3) Historic Architectural Survey -- proposals

4) Proposed residential/agricultural development on Greensferry Road

5) Amendments to Chapter 15 (Cemeteries) of the Code of Ordinances

6) Discussion of previously tabled items 7) Additional items -- not specified

