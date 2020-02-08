Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall, 101 Court St.
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Low water crossings in City Park -- MIRMA letter and Smith & Co. Engineers memo, and redacted incident report
2) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road (West Main Street to West Washington Street)
3) Historic Architectural Survey -- proposals
4) Proposed residential/agricultural development on Greensferry Road
5) Amendments to Chapter 15 (Cemeteries) of the Code of Ordinances
6) Discussion of previously tabled items 7) Additional items -- not specified