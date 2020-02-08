Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-2-20

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Low water crossings in City Park -- MIRMA letter and Smith & Co. Engineers memo, and redacted incident report

2) Repeal of on-street parking on east side of North Farmington Road (West Main Street to West Washington Street)

3) Historic Architectural Survey -- proposals

4) Proposed residential/agricultural development on Greensferry Road

5) Amendments to Chapter 15 (Cemeteries) of the Code of Ordinances

6) Discussion of previously tabled items 7) Additional items -- not specified