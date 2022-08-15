All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2022
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-15-22
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public Hearings n Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda.

Public Hearings

  • Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Aug. 1, 2022.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.
  • Motion approving the City Collector's Report.
  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion accepting the certified election results for the August 2, 2022 Primary Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers.
  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Big Love Concert, at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park, on Friday, September 2, 2022, as submitted by Stooges.
  • Motion approving an increase in expenditures, in the amount of $31,900.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04,to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, Missouri, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Program, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Circle Fiber, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, relative to the Telephone and Internet Services Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Mutual Settlement and Release Agreement with Joseph Ehinger, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to a claim for property damage allegedly resulting from the disconnection of electrical services.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2022 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery, and Band Tax Rates.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion setting a public hearing forTuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 66 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commerical) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-16, in the amount of $15,500.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., relative to providing engineering services under the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
  • Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Mutual Settlement and Release Agreement with Sharon Sarno, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the McKendree Hills Sanitary Sewer District Project.
  • Bill proposingan Ordinance amending Chapter 39-500 (Vehicles Prohibited) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to definitions for "Recreational off-highway vehicle" and "Utility vehicle."
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 39-501 (Vehicles Prohibited) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to vehicles prohibited.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) August 10th Planning & Zoning Commission Report

2) August 8th Park Board Report

3) Request for replacement of a retaining wall in a sewer and utility easement at 661 West Independence Street

4) Change Order No. 1 for the Hubble Ford Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project

5) Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -MoDOT LPA engineering services contract

6) Pedestrian Safety on the Main Street Corridor -Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Funding

7) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles

8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)

9) Additional items (unspecified)

