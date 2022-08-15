Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-15-22

Motion setting a public hearing forTuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.

Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 66 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commerical) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.

Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-16, in the amount of $15,500.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., relative to providing engineering services under the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.

Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.

Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Mutual Settlement and Release Agreement with Sharon Sarno, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the McKendree Hills Sanitary Sewer District Project.

Bill proposingan Ordinance amending Chapter 39-500 (Vehicles Prohibited) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to definitions for "Recreational off-highway vehicle" and "Utility vehicle."