Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-15-22

- Motion setting a public hearing forTuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a towing business in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 1405 South Farmington Road, as submitted by Land Escapes, LLC.
- Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at 66 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for shipping containers as long term storage in a C-2 (General Commerical) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.
- Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-16, in the amount of $15,500.00, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., relative to providing engineering services under the Restroom No. 1 Building Replacement Project.
- Motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., of Oak Ridge, Missouri, relative to the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvement Program.
- Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Mutual Settlement and Release Agreement with Sharon Sarno, of Jackson, Missouri, relative to the McKendree Hills Sanitary Sewer District Project.
- Bill proposingan Ordinance amending Chapter 39-500 (Vehicles Prohibited) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to definitions for "Recreational off-highway vehicle" and "Utility vehicle."
- Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 39-501 (Vehicles Prohibited) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to vehicles prohibited.
Non-agenda citizen input
Information items
- Report by Mayor
- Reports by Board Members
- Report by City Attorney
- Report by City Administrator
- Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) August 10th Planning & Zoning Commission Report
2) August 8th Park Board Report
3) Request for replacement of a retaining wall in a sewer and utility easement at 661 West Independence Street
4) Change Order No. 1 for the Hubble Ford Low-Water Crossing Replacement Project
5) Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -MoDOT LPA engineering services contract
6) Pedestrian Safety on the Main Street Corridor -Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Funding
7) Proposed changes for utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles
8) Previously tabled items (unspecified)
9) Additional items (unspecified)