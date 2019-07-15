Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/15/19

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of medical marijuana dispensing, manufacturing, cultivation and testing facilities as uses in specified zoning districts and establishing the minimum setback distances from existing churches, schools and day care centers.

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Rosemund A. Welker, individually and as the surviving spouse of Oscar G. Welker, relative to a 2-acre tract at 424 Howard St.

Consider a motion to record in the minutes the disposal of city records that have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 to consider the proposed 2019 parks and recreation, general revenue, cemetery and band tax rates

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 to consider the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments LLC

Consider a resolution in support of updating the City of Jackson sewer ordinances to reflect the existing pretreatment program requirements issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $1,306,689.10, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc., relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $106,450, relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery Storage Building Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery Storage Building Project