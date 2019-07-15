Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/15/19

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
1) Update on the Police Station Building Project
2) Reimbursement to county for purchase of consoles at the combined dispatch center
3) Reconstruction/expansion of Pavilion No. 5 in city park
4) Proposed addition of Chapter 14 to the Code of Ordinances (wireless communications infrastructure deployment)
5) Update on the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction
6) P & Z packet
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
