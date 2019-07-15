All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2019

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/15/19

Public hearing n Hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of medical marijuana dispensing, manufacturing, cultivation and testing facilities as uses in specified zoning districts and establishing the minimum setback distances from existing churches, schools and day care centers...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of medical marijuana dispensing, manufacturing, cultivation and testing facilities as uses in specified zoning districts and establishing the minimum setback distances from existing churches, schools and day care centers.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 7/1/19

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the semi-annual financial statement, ending June 30
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 to consider the rezoning of all of 2370 N. High St. from C-2 (general commercial) District to I-1 (light industrial) District, as submitted by MAMCO Investments LLC
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 to consider the proposed 2019 parks and recreation, general revenue, cemetery and band tax rates
  • Consider a motion to record in the minutes the disposal of city records that have met their retention life and were destroyed in compliance with the guidelines according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Record Retention Schedule, under RSMo 109.230, Subsection 4
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Rosemund A. Welker, individually and as the surviving spouse of Oscar G. Welker, relative to a 2-acre tract at 424 Howard St.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance re-adopting Chapter 1, Article VIII of the Code of Ordinances, relative to ethics

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Consider a resolution in support of updating the City of Jackson sewer ordinances to reflect the existing pretreatment program requirements issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $1,306,689.10, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc., relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 1
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, in the amount of $106,450, relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery Storage Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., relative to the Russell Heights Cemetery Storage Building Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding the addition of medical marijuana dispensing, manufacturing, cultivation and testing facilities as uses in specified zoning districts and establishing the minimum setback distances from existing churches, schools and day care centers
Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended

Discussion items

1) Update on the Police Station Building Project

2) Reimbursement to county for purchase of consoles at the combined dispatch center

3) Reconstruction/expansion of Pavilion No. 5 in city park

4) Proposed addition of Chapter 14 to the Code of Ordinances (wireless communications infrastructure deployment)

5) Update on the Missouri Department of Transportation Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at center junction

6) P & Z packet

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

