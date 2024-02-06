Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/21/8

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Repeal of on-street parking along North High Street between Washington and Mary streets
2) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B, Change Order No. 1 (final quantities) -- Lisa Fennewald of Horner & Shifrin Inc.
3) Updated hours of operation for the Jackson Swimming Pool
4) Closure of Cascade Drive at North High Street
5) Update on MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction
6) P&Z packet
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
