All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 21, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/21/8

Public hearing n Hearing to consider a request for amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 professional office district, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider a request for amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 professional office district, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting of 5/7/18
  • Financial affairs
  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $410,062, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, group 1c-project 1
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc. relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, group 1c-project 1
  • Consider a motion accepting the Wastewater Utility Rate Study, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-09, in the amount of $5,200, to Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis, relative to the Wastewater Pretreatment Program Modifications
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-10, in the amount of $15,500, to Hastings Engineering Inc. of St. Louis, relative to the Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program
  • Consider a motion authorizing city staff to issue a Request for Qualifications under the design-build method for the Police Station Building Project, as authorized under Missouri Statute 67.5060 RSMo 2016
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 18 to consider a request for the rezoning of Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope Street, from R-2 (single-family residential) District and C-2 (general commercial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by the City of Jackson
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 18 to consider a request for the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) District and C-2 (general commercial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County
  • Consider a motion accepting the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study, as prepared by Smith and Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Minor Plat of M.I. Third Subdivision, as submitted by Maevers Investments LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Maevers Investments LLC, relative to the dedication of the South Donna Drive right of way in M.I. Third Subdivision
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to commuter parking lots
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, by repealing a truck route designation on South Missouri Street
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Abbottsford Land Management L.P., relative to construction of and payment for a break in access on East Main Street
  • Consider a motion approving the construction plans for the proposed commercial entrances and median break on East Main street, as submitted by Abbottsford Land Management L.P.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-11, in the amount of $13,400, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Median Break Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Geotechnology Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under a Master Agreement for Professional Engineering/Architectural Services
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-12, in the amount of $24,200, to Geotechnology Inc., relative to providing ground penetrating radar services under the East Main Street Void Exploration Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 (professional office) District, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is section 610.021 and 610.022, revised statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Repeal of on-street parking along North High Street between Washington and Mary streets

2) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B, Change Order No. 1 (final quantities) -- Lisa Fennewald of Horner & Shifrin Inc.

3) Updated hours of operation for the Jackson Swimming Pool

4) Closure of Cascade Drive at North High Street

5) Update on MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction

6) P&Z packet

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy