Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/21/8

City hall

101 Court St.

Hearing to consider a request for amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances regarding the removal of certain residential uses from the O-1 professional office district, as submitted by residents of Broadridge Subdivision.

Power and light committee

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $410,062, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, group 1c-project 1

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc. relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, group 1c-project 1

Consider a motion accepting the Wastewater Utility Rate Study, as prepared by Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-09, in the amount of $5,200, to Kim Hoskins Environmental Consulting LLC of St. Louis, relative to the Wastewater Pretreatment Program Modifications

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-10, in the amount of $15,500, to Hastings Engineering Inc. of St. Louis, relative to the Power Plant NESHAP Stack Testing Program

Consider a motion authorizing city staff to issue a Request for Qualifications under the design-build method for the Police Station Building Project, as authorized under Missouri Statute 67.5060 RSMo 2016

Street committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 18 to consider a request for the rezoning of Jackson City Cemetery and 503 and 525 S. Hope Street, from R-2 (single-family residential) District and C-2 (general commercial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by the City of Jackson

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. June 18 to consider a request for the rezoning of 311 N. High St. and 308 N. Missouri St. (including the former 315 N. High St.) from R-2 (single-family residential) District and C-2 (general commercial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Cape Girardeau County

Consider a motion accepting the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard Intersection Evaluation Study, as prepared by Smith and Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the Minor Plat of M.I. Third Subdivision, as submitted by Maevers Investments LLC

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Maevers Investments LLC, relative to the dedication of the South Donna Drive right of way in M.I. Third Subdivision

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to commuter parking lots

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending Chapter 39 of the Code of Ordinances, by repealing a truck route designation on South Missouri Street

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a contractual agreement with Abbottsford Land Management L.P., relative to construction of and payment for a break in access on East Main Street

Consider a motion approving the construction plans for the proposed commercial entrances and median break on East Main street, as submitted by Abbottsford Land Management L.P.

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-11, in the amount of $13,400, to Cochran Engineering of Union, Missouri, relative to providing construction phase engineering services under the East Main Street Median Break Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Geotechnology Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services under a Master Agreement for Professional Engineering/Architectural Services

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 18-12, in the amount of $24,200, to Geotechnology Inc., relative to providing ground penetrating radar services under the East Main Street Void Exploration Project

