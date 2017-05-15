Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/15/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

Action items

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Municipal Band for the donation of playground equipment in City Park

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $752,972.10, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc., relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-09, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering Inc. of Jackson for providing consulting engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an electric-line easement deed from Cape Baptist Association Inc., relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a water-line easement deed from Sandra Sue Wilfong, Judy Diana Klein and Elmer Jay Southard, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, in the amount of $631,497.00, relative to the 34.5kV additions to the West Substation and Power Plant Substation Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Integrated Power Co., relative to the 34.5kV additions to the West Substation and Power Plant Substation Project

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving the mayor's Historic Preservation Commission appointments of Craig Milde, for a one-year term ending in April 2018; Tony Thompson and Terri Tomlin, for two-year terms ending in April 2019; Bob Schooley and Greg Yielding, for three-year terms ending in April 2020; and Alderman David Reiminger as liaison member.