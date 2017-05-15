All sections
May 15, 2017

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/15/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen City hall 101 Court St. Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today n Approval of minutes n Minutes of May 1 regular meeting n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Municipal Band for the donation of playground equipment in City Park...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of May 1 regular meeting
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving a Park Memorial and Donation Form from the Jackson Municipal Band for the donation of playground equipment in City Park
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $752,972.10, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Jokerst Inc., relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-09, in the amount of $60 per hour, to Strickland Engineering Inc. of Jackson for providing consulting engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an electric-line easement deed from Cape Baptist Association Inc., relative to the Old Cape Road East Electric Line Extension Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a water-line easement deed from Sandra Sue Wilfong, Judy Diana Klein and Elmer Jay Southard, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Group 1B
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Integrated Power Co. of North Platte, Nebraska, in the amount of $631,497.00, relative to the 34.5kV additions to the West Substation and Power Plant Substation Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Integrated Power Co., relative to the 34.5kV additions to the West Substation and Power Plant Substation Project
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving the mayor's Historic Preservation Commission appointments of Craig Milde, for a one-year term ending in April 2018; Tony Thompson and Terri Tomlin, for two-year terms ending in April 2019; Bob Schooley and Greg Yielding, for three-year terms ending in April 2020; and Alderman David Reiminger as liaison member.
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

  • Proposed sanitary-sewer construction specifications -- engineering services proposal
  • Proposed sanitary-sewer lift station and force-main specifications -- engineering services proposal
  • Report on bids received on City Park Restroom Building Project and Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Project
  • Discussion of previously tabled items
  • Agenda items for June 5, pending board approval

A) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-10, in the amount of $7,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services to review and revise the sanitary-sewer construction specifications

B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-11, in the amount of $5,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services to prepare sanitary-sewer lift station and force-main specifications

C) Ordinance amending "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI" by adding designations on East Jackson Boulevard and West Jackson Boulevard

  • Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

