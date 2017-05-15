Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/15/17

Jackson Board of Aldermen
City hall
101 Court St.
Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today
Action items
Information items
Discussion of future agenda items
Executive session
Study session, 6:30 p.m. today
Discussion items
A) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-10, in the amount of $7,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services to review and revise the sanitary-sewer construction specifications
B) Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 17-11, in the amount of $5,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, relative to providing engineering services to prepare sanitary-sewer lift station and force-main specifications
C) Ordinance amending "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI" by adding designations on East Jackson Boulevard and West Jackson Boulevard
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
