Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/5/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday

Presentation

Presentation of the Salty Dog Award to Karen Bollinger by members of S.A.L.T.

Public hearings

Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 3.93-acre tract of property located on the west side of South Old Orchard road, which is part of a tract recorded in Document No. 2016-02092 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 ( Single-Family Res-idential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, as submitted by Mastercraft Development, LLC

Hearing to consider a special use permit for a community unit plan for multiple at-tached single-family dwelling buildings on a single lot in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, located on a 6.41-acre tract on Old Toll Road, as recorded in Document No. 2020-07524 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, as submitted by The Villas of West Park, LLC

Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 10.85-acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document No. 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) Distric

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Andrea Talley as a member of the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending May, 2021.

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Consider a motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-alcoholic intoxicating beer, at the Homecomers Celebration, located in Uptown Jackson, from July 27 through July 31, 2021, as submitted by the Jackson Elks Lodge No. 2652.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance accepting the dedication of Utility Easement Deeds from Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. and BRS, L.L.C., relative to the Sanitary Sewer Extension Project in the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the Minor Plat of Pioneer Orchards Market Subdivision, as submitted by Pioneer Orchards Market Company

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 10.85-acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document No. 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One-and Two-Family Residential) District

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a special use permit for a community unit plan for multiple attached single-family dwelling buildings on a single lot in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, located on a 6.41-acre tract on Old Toll Road as recorded in Document No. 2020-07524 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, as submitted by The Villas of West Park, LLC