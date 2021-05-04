Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/5/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Wednesday
Presentation
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Non-Agenda Citizen Input
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Court Street Assessment -- traffic control barrier update
2) 2015 International Property Maintenance Code
3) Independence Day Fireworks Display -- update
4) Park Concession Stand Operations Program -- update
5) Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B -- change order
6) Wastewater System Facility Implementation Plan -- SRF Loan process
7) American Legion Hall parking lot -- deed of release
8 ) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items - not specified
