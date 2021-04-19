Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Quit-Claim Deed of Release to the Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 of the American Legion, relative to a tract of land located at North High Street and East Mary Street and recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Book 280 at Page 69 (see Attachment #3

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Quit-Claim Deed of Release to the Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 of the American Legion, relative to a tract of land located at North High Street and East Mary Street and recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Book 280 at Page 69 (see Attachment #3

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B

Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 6, 2021 Municipal Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers

Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 6, 2021 Municipal Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers

Street, Sewer & Cemetery Committee

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the city of Jackson.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the city of Jackson.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a 160 sq. ft. oversized attached sign and a 108 sq. ft. oversized monument sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by St. Francis Medical Center.

Consider a motion, to bring from the table, an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 3.93-acre tract of property on the west side of South Old Orchard Road, part of a tract recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Document #2016-02092, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, as submitted by Mastercraft Development, LLC.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 3.93-acre tract of property on the west side of South Old Orchard Road, part of a tract recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Document #2016-02092, from R-2 (Sin-gle-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, as submitted by Mastercraft Development, LLC.