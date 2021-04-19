Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, Sewer & Cemetery Committee
New board
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Information items
Discussion items in study session
1) Special event permit application for "Picnic Around the Square" -- Mrs. Janna Clifton/UJRO
2) April 12th Park Board Packet
3) A pril 14th Planning & Zoning Commission Packet
4) North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project -- update and task order amendment
5) Revisions to Chapter 37 (Licenses) -- simplification of business licensing
6) Discussion of previously tabled items
7) Additional items -- not specified