NewsApril 17, 2021
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/5/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee...

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/5/2021

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to accept the certified election results for the April 6, 2021 Municipal Election, as certified by Cape Girardeau County Election Authority Kara Clark Summers
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, to Jokerst, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2, Project 2B
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Quit-Claim Deed of Release to the Altenthal-Joerns Post 158 of the American Legion, relative to a tract of land located at North High Street and East Mary Street and recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Book 280 at Page 69 (see Attachment #3

Street, Sewer & Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special Use Permits, and Variances, as submitted by the city of Jackson.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65, Section 28(1) of the Code of Ordinances, to add term lengths for alternate members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, as submitted by the city of Jackson.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a 160 sq. ft. oversized attached sign and a 108 sq. ft. oversized monument sign, in a C-2 (General Commercial) District, at 2130 East Jackson Boulevard, as submitted by St. Francis Medical Center.
  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 3.93-acre tract of property on the west side of South Old Orchard Road, part of a tract recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Document #2016-02092, from R-2 (Single-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, as submitted by Mastercraft Development, LLC.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the rezoning of a 3.93-acre tract of property on the west side of South Old Orchard Road, part of a tract recorded with the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds in Document #2016-02092, from R-2 (Sin-gle-Family Residential) District to R-3 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District, as submitted by Mastercraft Development, LLC.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Rockhill & Sons, of Jackson, relative to the 2020 and 2021 Park Concession Stand Operations Program

New board

  • Administer Oath of Office to newly elected officials

Call to Order

  • Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Power, Light, and Water Committee
  • Mayor appoints Members and Chairman to Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
  • Mayor appoints President of the Board of Aldermen
  • Mayor appoints members to various boards and committees
Action Items

Power and Light Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Mayor's appointments of members to various committees, boards, and positions; and Michelle Spooler to the Office of Municipal Judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court.

Street Committee

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Discussion items in study session

1) Special event permit application for "Picnic Around the Square" -- Mrs. Janna Clifton/UJRO

2) April 12th Park Board Packet

3) A pril 14th Planning & Zoning Commission Packet

4) North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project -- update and task order amendment

5) Revisions to Chapter 37 (Licenses) -- simplification of business licensing

6) Discussion of previously tabled items

7) Additional items -- not specified

