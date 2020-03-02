All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 3, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/3/20

Public hearings n Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile medical office in a C-2 (general commercial) District, 2130 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by Saint Francis Medical Center...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a special-use permit request for a temporary mobile medical office in a C-2 (general commercial) District, 2130 E. Jackson Blvd., as submitted by Saint Francis Medical Center.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 1/22/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion to amend the 2019 City of Jackson annual budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2019 appropriations.
  • Consider a motion approving a park memorial and donation form from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association for the donation of improvements, under the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project, Phase One.
  • Consider a motion to bring from the table a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, relative to the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project.
  • Consider a resolution in support of a grant application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program, relative to the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving an updated preliminary plat of Ramsey Branch Subdivision, as submitted by Ramsey Branch LLC.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Jones First Subdivision, as submitted by Dennis Jones II and Crystal Jones.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of Garry Seabaugh Subdivision, as submitted by Garry E. and Gail Lynn Seabaugh.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the "parking prohibited schedule" -- Schedule IX, by repealing and adding designations on West Washington Street.

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction -- update.

2) Amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances (accessory dwelling units).

3) Intersection improvements at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.

4) Beautification of the center island in the roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.

5) Road closure report.

6) Discussion of previously tabled items.

7) Additional items -- not specified.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy