Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/3/20

6 p.m. today
City Hall
101 Court St.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
1) MoDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange Project at Center Junction -- update.
2) Amendments to Chapter 65 of the Code of Ordinances (accessory dwelling units).
3) Intersection improvements at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.
4) Beautification of the center island in the roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.
5) Road closure report.
6) Discussion of previously tabled items.
7) Additional items -- not specified.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.