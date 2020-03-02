Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/3/20

Consider a motion to amend the 2019 City of Jackson annual budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2019 appropriations.

Consider a motion approving a park memorial and donation form from the Jackson Area Organized Soccer Association for the donation of improvements, under the Soccer Park Field Lighting Project, Phase One.

