Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/20

Consider a motion approving change order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $1,300 to ABcreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in Jackson City Park.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St. from an I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family desidential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.