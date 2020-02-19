Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/20

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
- Consider a motion approving change order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $1,300 to ABcreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in Jackson City Park.
- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St. from an I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.
- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.
- Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family desidential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.
- Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) District at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.
Information items
- Reports by mayor
- Reports by council members
- Reports by city attorney
- Reports by city administrator
- Discussion of future items
Executive session
- Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items
1) P & Z packet
2) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles, golf carts and utility vehicles -- discussion
3) Operations agreement with Cape Girardeau County for a dispatch center -- update
4) Intersection improvements at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -- update
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Additional items -- not specified