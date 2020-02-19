All sections
February 19, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/20

Public hearings n Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) district at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. today

City Hall

101 Court St.

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) district at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 2/3/20.

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $10,799.20, to Power Line Consultants LLC of Farmington, Missouri, relative to the Electric Transmission/Distribution Line Relocation Project at Center Junction.
  • Consider a motion to set the annual Park Day beginning at 8 a.m. April 25 at Shelter No. 1 in Jackson City Park.
  • Consider a motion to set the annual E-Cycle Electronic Waste Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at the City of Jackson Sanitation Department Building.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance indicating the City of Jackson's intent to participate in the Missouri Show-Me Green Sales Tax Holiday, starting April 19 and ending April 25.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2020 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion approving change order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $1,300 to ABcreative Inc. of De Soto, Kansas, relative to the Pavilion No. 5 Replacement Project in Jackson City Park.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for the rezoning of all of 402 E. Adams St. from an I-2 (heavy industrial) District to C-3 (central business) District, as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a temporary mobile office in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 5218 Birk Lane, as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 16 to consider a request for a special-use permit for a reptile rescue organization as a home occupation, in an R-2 (single-family desidential) District at 2745 Mansfield Place, as submitted by Dru and Tara Reeves.
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving a special-use permit for a bed-and-breakfast dwelling in an R-2 (single-family residential) District at 736 Greensferry Road, as submitted by Christine M. Pagano.

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) P & Z packet

2) On-street operation of all-terrain vehicles, golf carts and utility vehicles -- discussion

3) Operations agreement with Cape Girardeau County for a dispatch center -- update

4) Intersection improvements at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -- update

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Additional items -- not specified

