Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-3-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3

Adoption of agenda

• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.

Approval of minutes

• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Financial affairs

• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month.

• Motion approving the city collector’s 2024 annual report.

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

• Motion approving Change Order No. 4, in the amount of $7,505.17, to Robinson Industrial Heavy & Commercial Contracting,Inc., dba RIHC Contracting, of Perryville, relative to the Jackson Water Plant Improvements – Phase 2, Project 2D.

• Motion rejecting the proposals received Jan. 28, relative to the Financial & Utility Billing Migration Project.

• Motion amending the 2024 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2024 appropriations.

• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget.

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee