Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-3-25

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3
Adoption of agenda
• Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda.
Approval of minutes
• Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting agenda of Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Financial affairs
• Motion approving the list of bills paid for the previous month.
• Motion approving the city collector’s 2024 annual report.
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
• Motion approving Change Order No. 4, in the amount of $7,505.17, to Robinson Industrial Heavy & Commercial Contracting,Inc., dba RIHC Contracting, of Perryville, relative to the Jackson Water Plant Improvements – Phase 2, Project 2D.
• Motion rejecting the proposals received Jan. 28, relative to the Financial & Utility Billing Migration Project.
• Motion amending the 2024 City of Jackson Annual Budget, relative to funds exceeding their 2024 appropriations.
• Bill proposing an ordinance amending the 2025 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
• Motion rejecting the bids received Dec. 19, relative to the Mowing and Trimming Services Program for city cemeteries.
• Motion approving Change Order No. 1, extending the contract time by 120 days, to Byrne & Jones Construction of St. Louis, relative to the Lower Tennis Court Repair and Resurfacing Project.
• Motion approving the rental fee schedule for the Jackson Civic Center, effective Feb. 4.
• Motion accepting the proposal, in the amount of $87,389.66, from S H Smith & Company Inc. of Poplar Bluff, relative to providing engineering services under the Jackson Middle School Crosswalk and Sidewalk Improvements Project.
• Bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with S H Smith & Company Inc., relative to the Jackson Middle School Crosswalk and Sidewalk Improvements Project.
• Bill proposing an ordinance approving a memorandum of understanding with Lori Evans, relative to the construction of a retaining wall in the Kate Street public right of way at 303 N. Georgia St.
• Bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of an access and drainage easement deed from Bellevue Commons LLC, relative to the East Main Street Sidewalk Improvements Project.
• Bill proposing an 0rdinance amending the Crosswalks Designated Schedule – Schedule XVI, by adding a designation on North High Street.
Information items
• Report by mayor
• Reports by board members
• Report by city attorney
• Report by city administrator
• Discussion of future agenda items
Study session discussion items
1) Tree Trimming Program — service rates proposal for 2025
2) Discussion of previously tabled items (unspecified)
3) Additional items (unspecified)
