NewsDecember 4, 2017
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/4/17
Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting 11/20/2017 n Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items n Power and light committee n Consider a motion extending a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, per existing contract terms...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

Regular meeting, 6 p.m. today

  • Approval of minutes
  • Minutes of regular meeting 11/20/2017
  • Financial affairs
  • Monthly bills

Action items

  • Power and light committee
  • Consider a motion extending a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, per existing contract terms
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning in January
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (final quantities), to Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, in the amount of $2,640.00, relative to the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal-easement deed from The Leslie D. and Rosemary A. Smith Revocable Trust 2007, U/T/A dated Feb. 14, 2007, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project
  • Street committee
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $61,740.21, to ASA Asphalt Inc. of Advance, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of King-Warren Place Subdivision, as submitted by John W. King, Sheila King, and Bill King Rentals LLC
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to Route D
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to Route PP and West Main Street
  • Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

  • Executive session
  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended
Study session, 6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Stop sign removal on East Main Street at Oak Hill Road -- Chris Koehler-Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc.

2) Stormwater consultant -- request for qualifications

3) Update on City Park Restroom Building Project

4) Request for reimbursement of sidewalk repair before ordinance change in 2005

5) Discussion of previously tabled items

6) Agenda items for 12/18/17, pending board approval

A) Public hearing to consider the 2018 city of Jackson proposed annual budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate increases and other utility service rate increases

B) Ordinance approving the 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget

C) Ordinance approving the 2018 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan

7) Additional items -- not specified

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

