Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/4/17

City hall
101 Court St.
1) Stop sign removal on East Main Street at Oak Hill Road -- Chris Koehler-Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc.
2) Stormwater consultant -- request for qualifications
3) Update on City Park Restroom Building Project
4) Request for reimbursement of sidewalk repair before ordinance change in 2005
5) Discussion of previously tabled items
6) Agenda items for 12/18/17, pending board approval
A) Public hearing to consider the 2018 city of Jackson proposed annual budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate increases and other utility service rate increases
B) Ordinance approving the 2018 City of Jackson Annual Budget
C) Ordinance approving the 2018 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan
7) Additional items -- not specified
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.