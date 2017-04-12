Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/4/17

City hall

101 Court St.

Power and light committee

Consider a motion extending a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, per existing contract terms

Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning in January

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 2 (final quantities), to Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, in the amount of $2,640.00, relative to the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, relative to providing services

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance accepting the dedication of a municipal-easement deed from The Leslie D. and Rosemary A. Smith Revocable Trust 2007, U/T/A dated Feb. 14, 2007, relative to the Williams Creek Interceptor Sewer Project

Street committee

Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1 (final quantities), in the amount of $61,740.21, to ASA Asphalt Inc. of Advance, Missouri, relative to the 2017 Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the minor plat of King-Warren Place Subdivision, as submitted by John W. King, Sheila King, and Bill King Rentals LLC

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to Route D

Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, relative to a municipal agreement for improvements to Route PP and West Main Street