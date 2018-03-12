Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/3/18

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Power and Light Committee

Consider a motion approving $1,242,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis for providing engineering services under the wastewater facility plan implementation program

Consider an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for providing services for funding

Street Committee

Consider a motion approving change order 2 (final quantities), $13,750.50, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2018 annual asphalt pavement improvement program

Consider a motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, $510,124.25, relative to the traffic signal project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road