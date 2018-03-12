All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 3, 2018
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/3/18
Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 11/19/18 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action Items n Power and Light Committee n Consider a motion approving $1,242,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis for providing engineering services under the wastewater facility plan implementation program...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall, 101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 11/19/18

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion approving $1,242,000 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis for providing engineering services under the wastewater facility plan implementation program
  • Consider an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for providing services for funding
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion approving change order 2 (final quantities), $13,750.50, to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the 2018 annual asphalt pavement improvement program
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, $510,124.25, relative to the traffic signal project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road
  • Consider an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. relative to the traffic signal project at East Main Street and Oak Hill Road

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Missouri Bicentennial Celebration -- Michael Sweeney, Missouri Historical Society

2) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Tracy Poston, Karen Honaas and Charlotte Craig

3) Retail Development Cooperative employment agreement -- Kyle Thompson

4) Police Station Building Project update

5) Improvements to U.S. 61 -- Municipal Agreement with MoDOT

6) Nuisance lien at 528 Elm St.

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy