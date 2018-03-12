Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12/3/18

City hall, 101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
6:30 p.m. today
1) Missouri Bicentennial Celebration -- Michael Sweeney, Missouri Historical Society
2) Housing agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- Tracy Poston, Karen Honaas and Charlotte Craig
3) Retail Development Cooperative employment agreement -- Kyle Thompson
4) Police Station Building Project update
5) Improvements to U.S. 61 -- Municipal Agreement with MoDOT
6) Nuisance lien at 528 Elm St.
7) Discussion of previously tabled items