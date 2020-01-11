All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 31, 2020

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-1-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Service award presentations n Presentation of the MIRMA Risk Management grant awards to the Jackson Police Department for a car dash camera and the Parks and Recreation Department for chainsaw protective chaps...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Service award presentations

  • Presentation of the MIRMA Risk Management grant awards to the Jackson Police Department for a car dash camera and the Parks and Recreation Department for chainsaw protective chaps.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of special meeting of 10/19/20.

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a motion renewing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term and an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning January 1, 2021, per existing contract terms.
  • Consider a motion renewing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term and an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms and waiving the time limitation
  • Consider a motion approving the rental fee schedule for the Jackson Civic Center, effective January 1, 2021.
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, December 21, 2020, at 6 p.m., to consider the Proposed 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to charges for access to city poles and rights-of-way
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Big River Broadband, LLC, of Cape Girardeau, relative to a utility pole attachment license

Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 20-13, in the amount of $108,909.00, to Cochran Engineering, of Farmington, Missouri, relative to providing engineering services under the West Mary Street Low Water Crossing Replacement Project
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 6 p.m., to consider a request to vacate a portion of the Short Street public right-of-way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by Lisa Boyd.
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending the "Crosswalks Designated Schedule -- Schedule XVI", by adding a designation on Parkview Street
  • Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a License Agreement with McQuade Enterprises, LLC, of Jackson, relative to the City mural on East Main Street

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items

1) Employee medical insurance proposal and final recommendation -- Mr. Todd Ober-goenner/Swinford & Associates, Inc.

2) Retail update -- Mrs. Jen Berti/Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

3) Dugout replacements at Field No. 5 in City Park -- Park memorial & donation form

4) Sanitary sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park -- engineering ser-vices proposal5) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- update

6) Analysis of funding the wastewater bond issue with a three-phased rate increase -- engineering services proposal

7) Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- housing agreement

8) Discussion of previously tabled items

9) Additional items - not specified

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy