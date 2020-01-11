Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-1-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen

6 p.m. Monday

City Hall

101 Court St.

Service award presentations

Presentation of the MIRMA Risk Management grant awards to the Jackson Police Department for a car dash camera and the Parks and Recreation Department for chainsaw protective chaps.

Approval of minutes

Financial affairs

Action items

Power, Light and Water Committee

Consider a motion, to bring from the table, a motion renewing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term and an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning January 1, 2021, per existing contract terms.

Consider a motion renewing a contractual agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, for a two-year term and an annual fee of $25,000.00, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, per existing contract terms and waiving the time limitation

Consider a motion approving the rental fee schedule for the Jackson Civic Center, effective January 1, 2021.

Consider a motion to set a public hearing for Monday, December 21, 2020, at 6 p.m., to consider the Proposed 2021 City of Jackson Annual Budget, which also includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.

Consider a Bill proposing an Ordinance amending Chapter 41 of the Code of Ordinances, relative to charges for access to city poles and rights-of-way