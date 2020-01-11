Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-1-20

Jackson Board of Aldermen
6 p.m. Monday
City Hall
101 Court St.
Service award presentations
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light and Water Committee
Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Discussion items
1) Employee medical insurance proposal and final recommendation -- Mr. Todd Ober-goenner/Swinford & Associates, Inc.
2) Retail update -- Mrs. Jen Berti/Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce
3) Dugout replacements at Field No. 5 in City Park -- Park memorial & donation form
4) Sanitary sewer extension in the Jackson North Industrial Park -- engineering ser-vices proposal5) Wastewater Facility Plan Implementation Project -- update
6) Analysis of funding the wastewater bond issue with a three-phased rate increase -- engineering services proposal
7) Humane Society of Southeast Missouri -- housing agreement
8) Discussion of previously tabled items
9) Additional items - not specified
