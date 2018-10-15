Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/15/18

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information Items

Reports by mayor

Reports by council members

Reports by city attorney

Reports by city administrator

Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street

2) Request for private water supply well at 1910 Lee Ave.

3) 34.5 kV Electric Transmission Line Project (West Substation to power Plant Substation) -- engineering services proposal

4) Roundabout Project at East Main Street at Shawnee Boulevard -- engineering services proposal

5) P&Z Packet