Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/15/18

City hall
101 Court St.
6 p.m. today
6:30 p.m. today
1) Contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street
2) Request for private water supply well at 1910 Lee Ave.
3) 34.5 kV Electric Transmission Line Project (West Substation to power Plant Substation) -- engineering services proposal
4) Roundabout Project at East Main Street at Shawnee Boulevard -- engineering services proposal
5) P&Z Packet
