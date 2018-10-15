All sections
NewsOctober 15, 2018

Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10/15/18

Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 9/24/18 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Proclamation n Proclamation recognizing October to be Operation Christmas Child Month in Jackson...

Jackson Board of Aldermen

City hall

101 Court St.

6 p.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of regular meeting of 9/24/18

Financial affairs

  • Monthly bills

Proclamation

  • Proclamation recognizing October to be Operation Christmas Child Month in Jackson

Action Items

  • Power and Light Committee
  • Consider a motion extending the contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, per existing contract terms
  • Consider a motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the city's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning January 2019
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance calling for a general municipal election April 2, 2019, to fill the offices of the mayor and board of aldermen
  • Street Committee
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. to consider rezoning 1506 S. Farmington Road from R-1 (general commercial) District, as submitted by First General Baptist Church (Connection Point Church)
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 to consider a special-use permit for a shipping container as long-term storage in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 1210 Greenway Drive, as submitted by BKR Commercial LLC
  • Consider a motion to table, to the Nov. 5 board of aldermen regular meeting, a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street between South Hope and South Ohio streets on the campus of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School
  • Consider a motion approving Change Order No. 1, in the amount of $60,000, and adding 32 days of contract time, to Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge, relative to the East Main Street Commercial Entrances and Median Break Project
Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information Items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

  • Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Study session

6:30 p.m. today

Discussion items

1) Contractual agreement with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau for the abandonment of East Jefferson Street

2) Request for private water supply well at 1910 Lee Ave.

3) 34.5 kV Electric Transmission Line Project (West Substation to power Plant Substation) -- engineering services proposal

4) Roundabout Project at East Main Street at Shawnee Boulevard -- engineering services proposal

5) P&Z Packet

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

