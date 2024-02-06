All sections
NewsJanuary 19, 2021
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21
City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Wednesday

Public hearings

  • Hearing to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of 1/4/2021

Financial affairs

  • City collector's report
  • City collector's annual report
  • City clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Consider a motion approving the Semi-Annual Financial Statement, ending Dec. 31, 2020
  • Consider a motion approving the city administrator's appointment of Clint Brown to the office of city engineer.
  • Consider a motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 21-01, in the amount of $361,000, to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, relative to providing engineering services under the South Old Orchard Road Electric Substation Project
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a general warranty deed to BRS LLC of Cape Girardeau for Lot No. 1 of Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision, Phase 1

Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee

  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 17 to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit, which focuses on the management of stormwater, as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources
  • Consider a motion to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Feb. 17 to consider the rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract at the east end of Ridge Road just west of Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, as recorded in Document 2019-04593 of the Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, from R-2 (single-family residential) district to R-4 (general residential) district, as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and Bratz LLC
  • Consider a motion accepting the bid of CE Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $676,731.60, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with CE Contracting Inc., relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2
  • Consider a bill proposing an ordinance approving the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments LLC

Information items

  • Reports by mayor
  • Reports by council members
  • Reports by city attorney
  • Reports by city administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Repeal of on-street parking along North Missouri Street

2) P&Z Packet

3) Wastewater Rate Study Update -- comparison of current rates to other cities

4) Restroom facility at Leist Memorial Band Shell -- Park Memorial and Donation Form

5) North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project -- engineering services proposal

6) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- grant opportunity

7) Discussion of previously tabled items

8) Additional items -- not specified

