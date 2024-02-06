Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Wednesday
Public hearings
Approval of minutes
Financial affairs
Action items
Power, Light, and Water Committee
Street, Sewer, and Cemetery Committee
Information items
Executive session
Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Discussion items in study session
1) Repeal of on-street parking along North Missouri Street
2) P&Z Packet
3) Wastewater Rate Study Update -- comparison of current rates to other cities
4) Restroom facility at Leist Memorial Band Shell -- Park Memorial and Donation Form
5) North Union Avenue Lift Station and Force Main Upgrade Project -- engineering services proposal
6) Soccer Park Field Lighting Project -- grant opportunity
7) Discussion of previously tabled items
8) Additional items -- not specified
