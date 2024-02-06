Jackson board has empty agenda, but reviews study session items

For the first time in as long as anyone could remember, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen faced an empty agenda when they arrived for their regular business meeting Monday night.

“This is the first time since I’ve been mayor, and probably the first time for a lot of us here, we have no agenda action items for our formal session tonight,” said Mayor Dwain Hahs shortly after he opened — and closed — the board’s regular meeting.

Although there was no business to deal with on the regular agenda, the aldermen addressed several items on their study session agenda with the low-water crossings along Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park topping the list.

City officials have recently requested an engineering firm’s recommendations about how to improve two low-water crossing points along Hubble Creek — one at Mary Street and the other at a one lane crossing commonly referred to as Hubble Ford.

In May, a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued by a group of boys after she was briefly pulled under the creek surface by water rushing into a drain pipe running under the low-water crossing at Hubble Ford. Meanwhile, at least two vehicles have been swept off the Mary Street crossing during flash floods within the past year, including one incident that happened Friday night.

“Fortunately, we haven’t had any fatalities, but we’ve certainly had our share of near misses at both locations,” Jackson city administrator Jim Roach told the aldermen.

Roach said he would like to see both low-water crossings replaced with more substantial bridges — a two lane bridge at Mary Street and a one-lane span at Hubble Ford — and further recommended the Jackson Park Board be asked for its input. In the meantime, he said city staff can look into the possibility of grant funding to help pay for bridge construction.

The aldermen agreed and the park board will be asked to make a recommendation to the aldermen.