Jackson board continues look at transitioning to charter government

City of Jackson officials continued during Monday evening’s Board of Aldermen meeting to outline the potential timelines and necessary steps to transition into a charter city under home-rule governance.

Jackson is classified as a 4th Class Missouri city, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s classification of municipalities.

The suggestion of a switch was discussed previously at the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s annual retreat and work session Oct. 22, during which Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said it was the “most important long-term discussion item” of the day.

Monday night’s meeting continued the discussion with a focus on the 13-person charter commission to draft the city’s charter.

Hahs said under the proposal, a group of 13 representatives — voted on by the people — would draft a charter. Once drafted, the charter would also have to be voted on and approved by the people within a year.

“We will continue to educate ourselves going forward for the next two to three meetings, then revisit the calendar as to when is the right time to do this,” Hahs said about the theoretical transition in a phone interview after the meeting.