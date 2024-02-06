Jackson board asked to rescind Old McKendree landmark designation

Although it is one of the most historic sites in Cape Girardeau County, Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson will no longer have a "historic landmark designation" if the city's Board of Aldermen approves a request next month to rescind the designation.

At their study session Monday night, the aldermen heard from a representative of the Old McKendree Chapel Memorial Foundation who said the designation, granted three years ago by the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission, is making it difficult to adequately maintain the 200-year-old chapel and cemetery.

"We have things we need to do to make the site usable and tourist friendly," foundation representative Mary Harriet Talbut told the aldermen. She said the current historic landmark designation "has become a deterrent to us rather than a help."

At a meeting of the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission earlier this month, commission members voted to approve Old McKendree's request to rescind the historic landmark designation "based on the additional burden placed on the property to comply with the review process for each project and the potential additional costs involved."

The aldermen are expected to vote on an ordinance rescinding the historic designation at their next meeting scheduled for Aug. 2.