Jackson's $351,760.80 asphalt pavement improvement program is underway for 2022 with crews laying asphalt on a hot Monday in the county seat city.
Some roads were milled the past two weeks in anticipation of receiving new blacktop by Oak Ridge's Paving Pros Co.
By contract, the project should be completed on or before Oct. 24.
In regular session, the Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd Monday $355,740.57 for engineering design and construction inspection services for the new roundabout project at North High Street (U.S. 61) and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center.
St. Louis's Lochmueller Group is responsible for project management with assistance from EFK Moen, Millennial Professional Services and Allen & Hoshall for boundary survey, geotechnical work and distribution line relocation design, respectively.
The project, which will make use of federal transportation funds, will include a new 6-foot sidewalk along the south side of Deerwood.
Study session discussion included a $15,500 professional services contract with Cape Girardeau's Koehler Engineering for work toward replacing the public restroom at the northwest corner of Union and Oak streets.
Municipal officials plan to tap American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the expense.
Jackson is expected to receive a total of $2.9 million in ARPA money, all of which must be spent no later than 2026.
Also in study session, aldermen received a letter signed by Police Chief James Humphreys and Fire Chief Jason Mouser opposing the use of utility vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles on city streets. In the missive, both men said they do not recommend approving a new ordinance to permit their use on Jackson thoroughfares.
"(We) respond to an average of 350 to 400 accidents annually with almost half involving injuries and at least one fatality," the letter read, noting Jackson — which grew 12.5% in population between 2010 and 2020 — expects to see continued population increases and with them, higher traffic volume.
"As public safety professionals, we have concerns that allowing (such vehicles) poses a significant threat to the safety of operators and passengers," the letter continued.
Humphreys and Mouser said they sought out the input of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA), a not-for-profit trade group.
ROHVA also opposes on-highway use of vehicles meant for recreational purposes.
"(These vehicles) are not designed, manufactured or in any way intended for use on public streets or highways and (we) urge that on-highway use be prohibited and law enforcement efforts be strengthened to eliminate the practice," read a letter supplied by ROHVA.
Mayor Dwain Hahs said because today's wastewater vote in Jackson is a bond issue, 57.14% voter approval will be needed to pass, not a simple majority.
The city is seeking citizen OK to pursue $10.1 million in bonds to upgrade and expand capacity of the municipal wastewater plant on Lee Avenue.
