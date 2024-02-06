Jackson's $351,760.80 asphalt pavement improvement program is underway for 2022 with crews laying asphalt on a hot Monday in the county seat city.

Some roads were milled the past two weeks in anticipation of receiving new blacktop by Oak Ridge's Paving Pros Co.

By contract, the project should be completed on or before Oct. 24.

Roundabout

In regular session, the Jackson Board of Aldermen OK'd Monday $355,740.57 for engineering design and construction inspection services for the new roundabout project at North High Street (U.S. 61) and Deerwood Drive near Jackson Civic Center.

St. Louis's Lochmueller Group is responsible for project management with assistance from EFK Moen, Millennial Professional Services and Allen & Hoshall for boundary survey, geotechnical work and distribution line relocation design, respectively.

The project, which will make use of federal transportation funds, will include a new 6-foot sidewalk along the south side of Deerwood.

New restroom

Study session discussion included a $15,500 professional services contract with Cape Girardeau's Koehler Engineering for work toward replacing the public restroom at the northwest corner of Union and Oak streets.

Municipal officials plan to tap American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the expense.