Jackson begins flush of city's water system

The Jackson Public Works Department began its annual “flush” of the city’s water system this week and wants people to know that while the process may cause water to appear cloudy or discolored, it doesn’t affect water safety.

The work started Monday and will continue between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until the entire system has been flushed, which will take several months, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson’s public works director.

“Fire Department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove any mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, improve water quality and maintain the valves and hydrants in the system,” Peetz said. “They also have an interest in knowing how many gallons of water per minute they can get out of a hydrant.”

Because Jackson’s water supply is a “loop” system, every water system customer — residential and commercial — could be impacted.

Peetz suggested water customers close to flushing activities on any particular day avoid doing laundry because sediments flushed through the system could damage or discolor clothing, especially whites. He also suggested customers open and run their taps to clear up any discoloration that may exist and wait for water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.