NewsMay 12, 2020

Jackson begins flush of city's water system

The Jackson Public Works Department began its annual “flush” of the city’s water system this week and wants people to know that while the process may cause water to appear cloudy or discolored, it doesn’t affect water safety. The work started Monday and will continue between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until the entire system has been flushed, which will take several months, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson’s public works director...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Public Works Department began its annual “flush” of the city’s water system this week and wants people to know that while the process may cause water to appear cloudy or discolored, it doesn’t affect water safety.

The work started Monday and will continue between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until the entire system has been flushed, which will take several months, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson’s public works director.

“Fire Department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove any mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, improve water quality and maintain the valves and hydrants in the system,” Peetz said. “They also have an interest in knowing how many gallons of water per minute they can get out of a hydrant.”

Because Jackson’s water supply is a “loop” system, every water system customer — residential and commercial — could be impacted.

Peetz suggested water customers close to flushing activities on any particular day avoid doing laundry because sediments flushed through the system could damage or discolor clothing, especially whites. He also suggested customers open and run their taps to clear up any discoloration that may exist and wait for water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

“The days following our flush of the water main is a good time for residents to do a thorough cleaning and inspection of the plumbing in their homes,” he said. “There’s no requirement to flush your plumbing. It is only suggested as good practice to remove sediments in your pipes and improve water quality, while maintaining the mechanical valves within your own system.”

The public works director suggested people use the water flushed through their outside spigots to water their plants, gardens or lawns instead of simply wasting it.

The plan, Peetz said, is to flush a majority of the east section of Jackson over the next 12 weeks.

Peetz said each week’s flushing schedule may be found on the city’s website, www.jacksonmo.org, or the Jackson Fire Department’s website, www.jacksonfire.org. More information is also available by calling the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or the Jackson Fire Department at (573) 243-1010.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

